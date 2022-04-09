Report: Broncos Work Out 2x Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph

Life may imitate art in the Mile High City.

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Friday the Broncos recently worked out former Vikings and Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph. This, two days after Bleacher Report submitted Denver as a "wise landing spot" for the 12th-year pro, an unrestricted free agent.



"Old-school dude still going at it," Glazer added.

The 41st overall pick of the 2011 draft, Rudolph spent the first decade of his career in Minnesota, catching 453 passes for 4,448 yards and 48 touchdowns across 140 games. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2012 and 2017.

Rudolph was released by the Vikings in March 2021 and shortly after latched on with the Giants. The sure-handed 32-year-old made 13 starts for Big Blue, posting 257 yards and one score on 26 receptions. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 35 TE, drawing average marks both in receiving and blocking.

If signed, Rudolph — who crossed paths in the Twin Cities with Broncos general manager George Paton, an ex-Vikings exec — would raise the floor of a young, inexperienced TE room featuring presumed starter Albert Okwuegbunam, blocking specialist Eric Tomlinson, and reserve-types Andrew Beck and Shaun Beyer.

It, too, is possible, if not probable, that Denver upgrades the position via this month's Draft. In a recent mock exercise, Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm projected the team selecting Colorado State's Trey McBride with pick No. 64.

"The Vikings drafted six tight ends in a seven-year span when Broncos GM George Paton was in Minnesota's front office," Edholm noted. "The Broncos traded away Noah Fant, and though they might still see upside in Albert Okwuegbunam, giving Russell Wilson a reliable target at H-back such as McBride makes some sense. He's a similar mold to Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr., but a tick faster."

