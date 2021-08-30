Broncos to Trade Star DB Within Next 24 Hours?

George Paton, it turns out, wasn't lying.

Indeed, the Denver Broncos rookie shot-caller is receiving multiple trade inquiries on a number of defensive backs. The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday that interested teams have "sniffed around" cornerbacks Bryce Callahan, Kyle Fuller, Saivion Smith, and Nate Hairston, as well as unnamed safeties who may or may not make the 53-man roster when it's finalized Tuesday.

"The Broncos’ depth in the secondary in general has made them another team getting calls on corners, as well as safeties. Teams have sniffed around on Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Nate Hairston and Saivion Smith," wrote Breer.

Considering the Broncos signed Fuller just months ago, handing $9 million fully guaranteed to the ex-Bears stud, it's unlikely he's moved. And seeing as how Hairston and Smith are squarely on the roster bubble, perhaps their suitors wait until one is inevitably released rather than surrender a draft pick.

This makes Callahan, entering a contract year, the most realistic trade possibility. Despite playing at an All-Pro level when healthy, foot injuries have stunted his tenure in Denver, prompting the team to restock its secondary this offseason.

In came Fuller, fellow veteran Ronald Darby, and first-round rookie Patrick Surtain II.

Out goes Callahan?

The Broncos would clear $7.176 million in salary-cap room and eat $1.333 million in dead money by trading the former undrafted cover man, who's set to collect $6.5 million in base salary and count $8.509 million against the cap for the 2021 campaign.

A rumor circulating on Twitter claims the Pittsburgh Steelers "have at the very least checked in" with Denver regarding Callahan's availability.

