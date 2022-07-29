Skip to main content

Broncos Rookie OLB Chris Allen Comes Off NFI List, Returns to Practice

Back on the field.

Presumably recovered from the injury that sapped his final collegiate campaign, Denver Broncos rookie outside linebacker Christopher Allen passed his physical and was removed from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list Friday.

According to on-site media, Allen made his practice debut on Day 3 of training camp at the UC Health Training Center.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Allen is a 6-foot-3, 241-pound Alabama product who was sidelined much of last season with a fractured foot. He also missed the entire 2018 season due to a knee issue. The injury jacket flatlined his once-hyped stock, and Denver was able to sign him as an undrafted free agent — guaranteeing $180,000 — following the 2022 NFL draft.

An effective edge rusher when healthy, Allen logged 34 solo tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles for the Crimson Tide, earning 2020 second-team All-SEC honors. Bleacher Report draft scout Derrik Klassen compared the 24-year-old (in August) to former Browns second-round LB Nate Orchard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"In a general sense, Allen is a fit for the modern NFL," Klassen noted. "He can play on the edge as a stand-up backer, attune to handling run defense responsibilities from there, and he can pin his ears back and rush the passer a little. However, Allen has no real standout trait, and his lack of weight and strength could become more of a problem in the NFL than it was at Alabama. Allen projects as a reliable, versatile backup or rotational player in a 3-4 structure."

Free from mothballs, Allen will fight for a backend spot on Denver's 53-man roster (or 16-player practice squad) when it's finalized in September, attempting to carve out a reserve/special teams role behind OLBs Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Baron Browning.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Christopher Allen (45) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos Rookie OLB Chris Allen Comes Off NFI List, Returns to Practice

By Zack Kelberman14 seconds ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws in front of head coach Nathaniel Hackett during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 3: Three Key Observations

By Luke Patterson1 hour ago
Denver Bronco wide receiver Brandon Johnson (36) during mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Brandon Johnson #89 | WR

By Erick Trickel1 hour ago
Derek Wolfe
News

Derek Wolfe Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Bronco

By Chad Jensen3 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Addresses Concerns of his Personal Coach Being Around Broncos HQ

By Erick Trickel4 hours ago
Garett Bolles, Bradley Chubb
News

OT Garett Bolles Addresses 'Fighting' with Bradley Chubb at Broncos Camp

By Chad Jensen18 hours ago
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during training camp at Dove Valley.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Says OLB Broncos Bradley Chubb has Been 'Unblockable'

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and center Lloyd Cushenberry (79) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 2: 3 Key Observations

By Luke Patterson23 hours ago
Russ
News

Report: Russell Wilson Rejected Browns' 'Pitch' Before Broncos Trade

By Zack KelbermanJul 28, 2022 1:32 PM EDT