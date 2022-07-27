Broncos Place UDFA OLB Christopher Allen on NFI List

Before putting pen to paper on a college free-agent deal with the Broncos, rookie outside linebacker Christopher Allen suffered a fractured foot while playing for Alabama, a season-ending injury that torpedoed his draft stock and largely wiped out his inaugural NFL training program.

And, because of that injury, the team announced Tuesday, the Broncos placed Allen on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list to begin training camp, in what merely appears to be a procedural move.

Effective when healthy, Allen finished his Crimson Tide career with 34 solo tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, earning 2020 second-team All-SEC honors. "When" being the operative word, however; the 6-foot-3, 241-pound pass-rusher also missed the entire 2018 campaign due to a knee ailment.

The Broncos nevertheless saw enough in Allen to guarantee $180,000 as part of his contract, making the 24-year-old (in August) a priority signing. He figures to compete for a spot on the 2022 practice squad, buried in an OLB stable led by veterans Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory and rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto.

In addition to designating Allen to NFI, the Broncos on Tuesday sent Gregory, right tackle Billy Turner, and wide receiver KJ Hamler to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. All four players are eligible for activation at any time during camp.

