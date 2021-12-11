3 Core Broncos Players Seahawks Could Demand in Potential Russell Wilson Trade

It's going to take a slew of draft picks and probably a core player to pry Russell Wilson off Seattle's hands. But which Broncos would pique Seattle's interest?

The Denver Broncos offense has had its ups and downs throughout the 2021 season. The offense has dealt with a plethora of injuries, questionable play-calling, and an underwhelming performance by stop-gap quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, whose inability to find the deep, open receiver and holding on to the ball too long, has been a detriment to the team.

The Broncos' Christmas might have come early with news of Russell Wilson's purportedly openness to waiving the no-trade clause in his contract if traded to Denver. Any trade for Wilson will include a plethora of draft picks and a core young player to seal the deal.

In such a deal, which young Broncos would pique Seattle's interest?

Noah Fant | TE

The popular name that has been floated out there to include in the deal has been Fant. Fant is exceptionally talented, and his time in Denver has only shown the tip of the iceberg of what he's capable of. He's a nightmare matchup for most defenders in the league.

Fant's size and strength make it almost impossible for cornerbacks or safeties to compete for 50/50 balls, and his speed is a problem for linebackers to keep up with on go or crossing routes. The unfortunate part for Denver is the value of this once highly-touted tight end has dropped in the eyes of other teams around the league.

Additionally, Fant's inconsistent production might have the Seahawks requiring an additional player if Denver hopes to acquire Wilson.

Enough to Move the Needle: No

Dre'Mont Jones | DL

Jones is an excellent young interior pass rusher who has a knack for getting after the quarterback. Even when Jones can't rip the quarterback to the ground, he is causing havoc as a run defender in the backfield.

With each passing season, Jones seems to be getting better, and Denver may be reluctant to part ways with him even if it is in a blockbuster trade for Wilson.

Enough to Move the Needle: Yes

Jerry Jeudy | WR

Jeudy has the highest value of any players that could be considered in a potential Wilson trade. The former first-round pick is widely known as one of, if not the, best route runners in the NFL.

Jeudy's ability to quickly get in and out of cuts is second to none, making it extremely difficult for even the most talented cornerbacks to stay with. If Denver wants the a near-guarantee to close the Wilson trade, sadly, it may have to include parting with the team's 2020 first-round draft choice as part of the deal.

Enough to Move the Needle: Oh, yes.