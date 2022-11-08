Report: Cowboys Made Trade Offer for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Not one ... not two ... but three NFC clubs were in the Jerry Jeudy sweepstakes prior to last Tuesday's trade deadline.

It was previously reported that the Giants and Packers attempted to land the Denver Broncos wide receiver. Per NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys also explored Jeudy's acquisition, even submitting an offer for the third-year wideout — "but the two sides could not agree on a price."

The latest dispatch didn't specify Jeudy's price, but Dallas likely was unwilling to part with a second-round draft pick, the presumed jumping-off point for Broncos general manager George Paton, who spurned all outside overtures.

“We received a number of calls on our receivers and some other positions," Paton said after the Nov. 1 deadline passed. "We wanted to keep our young, talented receivers. We started to get some rhythm in the last game versus Jacksonville and we just feel good with where we're going. We're trending in the right direction with [WR] Jerry [Jeudy], [WR KJ] Hamler and [WR] Courtland [Sutton]. We didn't want to break that up. We have a good thing going. We're in it to win it moving forward and so we kept all of our receivers.”

Slated to be the team's No. 3 WR this season, Jeudy was elevated to a full-time starting role opposite Courtland Sutton after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp. The former Alabama star has since become WR1, topping the Broncos in targets (18) and catches (13) across the last two games, while leading in receiving touchdowns (3) entering Week 10.

Jeudy currently boasts a career-high 69.2 positional grade from Pro Football Focus, placing 42nd among 114 qualifiers.

