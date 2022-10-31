Skip to main content

Report: Broncos' Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants

You'll have to make Denver Broncos GM George Paton an offer he can't refuse.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. 

Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy teams saw that and are licking their chops. 

Based on reporting from team insiders across the league, Jeudy, in particular, is a name in high demand with the NFL trade deadline barreling down on Tuesday. However, the Broncos aren't going to deal Jeudy for a song. It'll take an offer Paton can't refuse. 

ESPN New York Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan illustrated that on Monday. 

"The Giants do have interest in Jerry Jeudy. But the price would have to be right and last I checked the Broncos wanted a lot for him. Giants aren’t in position to give up high picks," Raanan tweeted. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As nice as Jeudy would be for the Giants, the Broncos have invested three years, millions of dollars, and a top-15 draft pick in developing him. It's starting to pay dividends. 

After an inconsistent start to this season where Jeudy struggled to establish chemistry with new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, the third-year wideout took a pass in the second quarter and bolted six yards to paydirt for his third receiving touchdown this season. 

Jeudy's touchdown ties his career high, which he set as a rookie back in 2020. Jeudy finished Week 8 with six receptions for 63 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If a team like the Giants is willing to part with a second-round draft pick, maybe even higher, Paton's ears might perk up. Otherwise, with the Broncos in dire need of offensive playmaking impact, this team can't afford to part with a route-running savant like Jeudy. 

That's especially true in light of Courtland Sutton's recent slump. Sutton has struggled to create separation with his routes, and his hands have been unreliable. 

Wilson has tried to force-feed the ball to Sutton this season, and it's often backfired, including in London, when the QB threw a bad back-shoulder pass to the Broncos' No. 1 receiver that was picked off. Meanwhile, Jeudy and Hamler aren't struggling to separate and are making plays when their number is called. 

Jeudy has 30 receptions on 54 targets for 449 yards and the aforementioned trio of touchdowns. Hamler is just getting going, with seven receptions (14 targets) for 165 yards. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
New York Giants
New York Giants

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos' Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17.
News

Broncos Player Grades for Week 8's 21-17 Win Over Jaguars

By Erick Trickel
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tackles Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
News

Russell Wilson Knew Immediately Rookie TE Greg Dulcich is a Freak

By Keith Cummings
Chubb
News

Report: Jets, Dolphins 'Consider' Dealing 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) as ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge watches after an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Bronco defeated the Jaguars 21-17.
News

WATCH: KJ Hamler Interrupts Russell Wilson Post-Game TV Interview

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts in the fourth quarter of an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Speculation About Job Security

By Chad Jensen
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker James McCourt (12) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17.
News

Report: Broncos 'Fielding Trade Inquiries' on OLB Bradley Chubb

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches from first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the forth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
News

Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 21-17 Win Over Jaguars

By Brennan Grose
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Broncos HC Teases Plan for Russell Wilson to 'Take Some Shots'

By Keith Cummings