In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy teams saw that and are licking their chops.

Based on reporting from team insiders across the league, Jeudy, in particular, is a name in high demand with the NFL trade deadline barreling down on Tuesday. However, the Broncos aren't going to deal Jeudy for a song. It'll take an offer Paton can't refuse.

ESPN New York Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan illustrated that on Monday.

"The Giants do have interest in Jerry Jeudy. But the price would have to be right and last I checked the Broncos wanted a lot for him. Giants aren’t in position to give up high picks," Raanan tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As nice as Jeudy would be for the Giants, the Broncos have invested three years, millions of dollars, and a top-15 draft pick in developing him. It's starting to pay dividends.

After an inconsistent start to this season where Jeudy struggled to establish chemistry with new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, the third-year wideout took a pass in the second quarter and bolted six yards to paydirt for his third receiving touchdown this season.

Jeudy's touchdown ties his career high, which he set as a rookie back in 2020. Jeudy finished Week 8 with six receptions for 63 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown.

If a team like the Giants is willing to part with a second-round draft pick, maybe even higher, Paton's ears might perk up. Otherwise, with the Broncos in dire need of offensive playmaking impact, this team can't afford to part with a route-running savant like Jeudy.

That's especially true in light of Courtland Sutton's recent slump. Sutton has struggled to create separation with his routes, and his hands have been unreliable.

Wilson has tried to force-feed the ball to Sutton this season, and it's often backfired, including in London, when the QB threw a bad back-shoulder pass to the Broncos' No. 1 receiver that was picked off. Meanwhile, Jeudy and Hamler aren't struggling to separate and are making plays when their number is called.

Jeudy has 30 receptions on 54 targets for 449 yards and the aforementioned trio of touchdowns. Hamler is just getting going, with seven receptions (14 targets) for 165 yards.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!