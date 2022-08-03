Skip to main content

Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL

A brutal day in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account.

"Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he wrote. "I never ask God why I just roll with the punches bc iknow that it's His will not mine. He is in control always, and all things work out for our good to make us stronger in the end. I'll be here in Denver rooting for my guys Javonte, Melvin, Mike, and the amazing RB room and team we have this year! I'LL BE BACK STRONGER THAN EVER!!! Thank you Broncos Country! #LETSRIDE"

A reserve runner, Crockett went down — sans contact — during a special teams drill; his knee buckled after planting and he crumpled to the ground. A subsequent MRI confirmed the severity of his injury, which preceded starting wide receiver Tim Patrick's own ACL tear.

Crockett, 24, had been entering his third season in Denver. The 2019 undrafted free agent yo-yoed between the active roster and practice squad last year, totaling just three carries for seven yards. He assumed a bigger offensive role in preseason play, however, leading the club with 114 yards on 34 totes.

Although a ST blow, the loss of Crockett, who's signed through 2023, ultimately won't affect a Broncos backfield dominated by Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone.

