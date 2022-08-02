Report: MRI Confirms Torn ACL for Broncos WR Tim Patrick

The Denver Broncos' worst fears have been realized with Tim Patrick.

As first reported by 9News' Mike Klis, confirmed by MRI imaging, the veteran wide receiver suffered a torn right ACL during Tuesday's training camp practice. He's expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Patrick was injured while reeling in a catch amid 11-on-11 drills, his knee buckling as it descended to the turf, never coming in contact with a defender. The 28-year-old was unable to put any weight on his leg as a cart transported him for medical testing. Practice was briefly paused as teammates gathered around Patrick, a locker room favorite, to provide emotional support.

"A guy like Tim, who's such an amazing leader that has done everything we've asked ... it breaks your heart because you love him," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice.

A former undrafted free agent, Patrick clawed his way from relative obscurity into the Mile High spotlight, cemented as a starting receiver opposite Courtland Sutton. He's entering the first year of his $34 million contract extension, inked last November and restructured this past March — and only a third of which ($11.5 million) was guaranteed at signing.

With Patrick out of the picture, the Broncos will rely more heavily on Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler, who's less than a week removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. The team also should funnel additional reps to WRs Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, and Travis Fulgham, all of whom are squarely on the roster bubble.

