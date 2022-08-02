Skip to main content

Report: MRI Confirms Torn ACL for Broncos WR Tim Patrick

He's done for the year.

The Denver Broncos' worst fears have been realized with Tim Patrick.

As first reported by 9News' Mike Klis, confirmed by MRI imaging, the veteran wide receiver suffered a torn right ACL during Tuesday's training camp practice. He's expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Patrick was injured while reeling in a catch amid 11-on-11 drills, his knee buckling as it descended to the turf, never coming in contact with a defender. The 28-year-old was unable to put any weight on his leg as a cart transported him for medical testing. Practice was briefly paused as teammates gathered around Patrick, a locker room favorite, to provide emotional support.

"A guy like Tim, who's such an amazing leader that has done everything we've asked ... it breaks your heart because you love him," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A former undrafted free agent, Patrick clawed his way from relative obscurity into the Mile High spotlight, cemented as a starting receiver opposite Courtland Sutton. He's entering the first year of his $34 million contract extension, inked last November and restructured this past March — and only a third of which ($11.5 million) was guaranteed at signing.

With Patrick out of the picture, the Broncos will rely more heavily on Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler, who's less than a week removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. The team also should funnel additional reps to WRs Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, and Travis Fulgham, all of whom are squarely on the roster bubble.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_18336945
News

Report: MRI Confirms Torn ACL for Broncos WR Tim Patrick

By Zack Kelberman18 seconds ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp | Day 6: Tim Patrick Carted Off | How it Changed Things

By Luke Patterson41 minutes ago
USATSI_18752374
News

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off After Non-Contact Injury

By Zack Kelberman3 hours ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Essang Bassey #34 | CB

By Erick Trickel5 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Might not Be Broncos' Best Player & That's Okay

By Brennan Grose18 hours ago
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Calvin Anderson Has 'Done a Really Good Job' as RT Competition Rages On

By Zack Kelberman22 hours ago
Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto
News

Baron Browning vs. Nik Bonitto Roster Battle: Who Wins?

By Mike Evans22 hours ago
Ejiro Evero- We've Got to Generate Pressure
News

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero Explains Why he Kept Vic Fangio's Terminology

By Keith Cummings23 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp | Day 5: What to Make of KJ Hamler's Return

By Luke PattersonAug 1, 2022 3:39 PM EDT