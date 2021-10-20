Broncos Cut Veteran WR Before Browns Game

Amid a flurry of Week 7 transactions, the Denver Broncos released wide receiver David Moore, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos also promoted inside linebackers Curtis Robinson and Barrington Wade to the 53-man roster, signed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad, and placed ILB Alexander Johnson and OLB Andre Mintze on injured reserve.

Signed off the Raiders' taxi squad on Sept. 28, Moore appeared in two games for Denver, seeing two targets across 23 offensive snaps. He was supposed to operate as a deep threat following the season-ending loss of WR K.J. Hamler.

Moore, however, became expendable after last week's addition of fellow speedster John Brown. Brown played six snaps, with zero targets, amid Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Robinson and Wade will provide depth at the off-ball position in the wake of Johnson's torn pectoral that prematurely cut short his 2021 campaign. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio spent part of his Tuesday press conference lauding Robinson, a rookie undrafted free agent from Stanford.

“I didn’t see a whole lot of him during the draft process, but obviously, I’ve seen a lot of him since," Fangio said. "He was up two weeks ago I believe it was, and he did a good job in the kicking game. With the injuries that we’ve sustained, he’s going to have to be a major contributor to the special teams. We’re confident that if he has to play defense, he’ll be able to go in there and know what to do.”

With Josey Jewell (IR) having previously suffered a torn pectoral, as well, Denver is expected to start second-year pro Justin Strnad and deep reserve Micah Kiser, who joined the club last month, at inside linebacker for Thursday night's game at Cleveland.

“He’s done a hell of a job in preparing himself since he’s gotten here," Fangio said of Kiser. "He’s a very smart player, very prideful, and has good football knowledge and instincts. Trust me, he’s doing anything and everything he can to be ready.”

