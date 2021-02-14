Grading Broncos' 2020 Free-Agent Class One Year Later

In what was his last free-agent haul as GM, did John Elway get the Broncos a good return on investment last year?

The Denver Broncos' 2020 offseason began by making free-agent additions to improve the roster. Were these free-agent pick-ups the right moves for the Broncos, or did the team live to regret them?

The season has played out, revealing the success and failures of each move as the Broncos finished 5-11 and missed the postseason for the fifth-straight year.

As a retrospective, I'll grade each free-agent acquisition through the lens of one season's results but keep in mind, this won't include the two big trades that saw Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye land in Denver. Let's start with the most controversial signing.

Melvin Gordon | RB: Two Years, $16M

Gordon defected from the divisional-rival Los Angeles Chargers to garner a contract worth $16 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed. Gordon's season started slow but showed promise following his breakout performance in the Broncos' Week 4 victory over the New York Jets. He finished the season just 14 yards shy of a 1,000 with 10 total touchdowns. Having said that, he did underwhelm in the receiving department, only recording 144 receiving yards.

Grade: C+

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Graham Glasgow | OG: Four Years, $44M

Denver decided to address its offensive line by signing Glasgow to a four-year, $44M contract with $26M guaranteed. He had some trouble adjusting to Denver's offense, as well as dealing with an injured foot, not to mention a positive COVID-19 test before the team's Week 8 matchup with the Chargers. Although it started on a lackluster footing, Glasgow would finish the season ranked 20th in the NFL among guards in run and pass blocking according to Pro Football Focus.

Grade: C-

Nick Vannet | TE: Two Years, $5.7M

The Broncos have long been looking for a quality blocking tight end that can also be serviceable in the receiving game. Deciding to take a flyer on the ex-Seahawk and Steeler, Denver signed Vannett to a two-year, $5.7M contract with $2.5M guaranteed. He was known for his run blocking but was virtually nonexistent in the passing game only recording four touchdowns in his four seasons prior to joining the Broncos. Vannett wouldn’t do much better in Denver recording 124 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 2020 season.

Grade: D

Sam Martin | P: Three Years, $7.05M

Denver's least talked about move, Martin was signed to a three-year, $7.05M deal. Punter signings often go unpraised but can make a big difference in the field-position game. Martin would average 46.8 yards a punt, ranking him 11th in the league in 2020. He was signed to help flip the field but ranked 17th when it came to pinning opposing teams inside the 20-yard line

Grade: C-

2020 FA Class as a Whole

Broncos Country appreciates when its team goes out and makes moves to improve the roster. However, most fans would have preferred the Broncos to extend Phillip Lindsay instead of signing Gordon.

Gordon is a good player but his contract was too steep for his services rendered. I don't blame Denver for signing Glasgow as he was one of the most coveted free agents on the market at his position, but he definitely took a step back from his last season in Detroit.

The Vannett signing, on the other hand, was a total head-scratcher as the Broncos already had a surplus of tight ends. Martin didn't show much of an improvement over Colby Wadman, though the shanked punts went away.

If Denver coveted a better punter, the draft or college free agent pool might have offered a better cost/return option.

2020 Collective FA Grade: C-

Bottom Line

The 2021 offseason has Broncos Country ripe with anticipation with a new general manager at the helm, as John Elway handed the reigns over to George Paton. Paton has already put Broncos fans on notice as he said he would be "aggressive but not reckless" in the team's offseason pursuits.

News of the Broncos pursuing Matthew Stafford prior to him getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a king's ransom has already shown Paton's aggressiveness, and not offering the house as the Rams did, shows he isn’t reckless as well. Either way, when it comes to having the discernment and feel for spending in free agency or making trade offers, the Broncos are in good hands and the future looks bright.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!