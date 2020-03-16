Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Agree to Terms With ex-Lions C Graham Glasgow on Four-Year Deal

Chad Jensen

Just when everyone expects Denver Broncos' GM John Elway to zig, he zags. With all eyes on the Broncos' smoke signals around free-agent defensive linemen like Houston's D.J. Reader, Elway instead prioritized the offensive line. 

Graham Glasgow is a 27-year-old interior offensive lineman who spent his first four years with the Detroit Lions. He arrived in the NFL as Detroit's third-round pick back in 2016 out of Michigan. 

Glasgow has been an entrenched starter since his rookie season, and brings a wealth of experience to the table. Starting 15 games at center for the Lions last season, he finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.1, which was good for 12th-best among interior O-linemen. 

This move doesn't portend well for Connor McGovern, who started all 16 games at center for the Broncos last year. McGovern is an unrestricted free agent himself and with Glasgow going off the market, he might end up being the next interior player to get paid. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are giving Glasgow $44 million over four years with $26 million guaranteed. It averages out to $11M per year, which would rank him in the top-5 highest-paid centers in the NFL. 

We can only assume that the Glasgow deal was rubber-stamped by Broncos' O-line Coach Mike Munchak. With Elijah Wilkinson returning on a second-round restricted free-agent tender, the Broncos' O-line has taken shape. Give this a ganders: 

LT Garett Bolles, LG Dalton Risner, C Glasgow, RG Wilkinson, RT Ja'Wuan James.

The Broncos were rumored to be out for 'buying' a defense in free agency and drafting an offense. However, the Glasgow deal, in the wake of the Broncos saying goodbye to Ronald Leary, signals Elway's commitment to first focus on building around second-year QB Drew Lock. 

Glasgow will turn 28 in August, which means he's still in his prime, though he is a bit on the older side for a fifth-year player. This is the first real instance of Elway paying a center, if indeed, the Broncos plan on playing Glasgow at center. There's no reason to believe they won't. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

Could the Broncos really spend free-agent dollars on a tier-one running back? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris 'Unlikely' to Return According to Broncos Insider

The Broncos are poised to lose all three of their day-one D-line starters to free agency, if this report turns out to be true.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

Chris Harris, Jr. has 'Pretty Much' Closed the Door on a Potential Return to Broncos

Chris Harris, Jr. appears ready to turn the page and move on in his 10th NFL season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Broncos Urged by NFL Insider to Pay Phillip Lindsay Instead of an Outside RB

Phillip Lindsay is under contract for 2020 but could the Broncos offer him an early extension? One NFL insider is pounding the table for it.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Advanced Analytics Answer Whether Broncos Should Pay Free-Agent OL Connor McGovern

The Broncos are facing two holes on the offensive line. If the team looks to the free-agent pool, these analytics have to govern their decision-making and clarify what should be done with Connor McGovern.

Thomas Hall

by

Tommy108

Denver Broncos 2020 Free Agency Preview | Everything You Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos' free-agency situation in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

Dehano

Report: Broncos are 'All-in' on Texans Free-Agent DT D.J. Reader

The Broncos might be ready to move mountains to get a mountain of a man in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

BearBnB