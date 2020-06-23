A.J. Bouye Doing his Part to Help Broncos Maintain Their Rich History with Undrafted Rookies

The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback A.J. Bouye via trade because he’s an ideal fit for Vic Fangio’s zone-based coverage scheme. Fangio expects Bouye to return to Pro Bowl form and to provide essential leadership in the Broncos' locker-room.

As an undrafted free agent in 2013, Bouye beat the odds by making the Houston Texans' roster before becoming a starter one year later. In a continuing effort to pay forward what he's learned and experienced, Bouye recently told Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post that helping fellow undrafted rookies is a passion of sorts.

“I always want to work with the undrafted guys extra because those guys are sponges,” Bouye told O'Halloran. “They always want to learn anything. I just feel like I can relate more to those guys because they’re always learning. When I was coming in, I always wanted to learn from veterans.”

One of the veteran players that Bouye learned from as an undrafted rookie himself was his teammate Kareem Jackson. The two defensive backs played together for several years in Houston and have been reunited in Denver. Both are expected to thrive in their respective roles in the Broncos' secondary.

Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos signed seven undrafted rookies, including corner Essang Bassey. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Bassey is a natural slot corner given his speed (4.46s) and unique ability to transition from back-pedaling to full stride, matching receivers step for step.

Bassey is the second highest-paid UDFA the Broncos added post-draft, earning a signing bonus of $20,000. At Wake Forest, he played over 2,800 snaps and logged 228 tackles, 50 pass break-ups, and five interceptions.

“I’m just trying to learn everything I can,” Bassey recently told O'Halloran. “I want to last long in the league and (the veterans) have the tools to do it and they’ve done it. I want to learn what works for them and what doesn’t work and use it to my advantage.”

Broncos' GM John Elway traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Bouye this past spring. The trade is a home-run win for the Broncos, who dealt the fourth-rounder gleaned from San Francisco in exchange for WR Emmanuel Sanders to land Bouye.

Bouye has two years remaining on his contract after signing a five-year, $67.5 million deal in 2017. Prior to signing with the Jags, Bouye was hotly pursued by Fangio in free agency, who was the then-defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

When it comes to undrafted rookie free agents, the Broncos have a long and rich history with several players who have gone on to become bonafide NFL stars. Current Broncos that were UDFAs include RB Phillip Lindsay, S Trey Marshall, and OL Austin Schlottmann.

Alums like CB Chris Harris, Jr., RB C.J. Anderson, and LB Shaquil Barrett also entered the league as college free agents through Denver and contributed mightily to the team's Super Bowl 50 championship. Since 2014, players who entered the league as Broncos' UDFAs have combined for seven Pro Bowl selections.

Arguably the most prolific UDFA in team history helped the Broncos bring home back-to-back World Championships in the 1990s and remains the club's all-time leading receiver — Rod Smith. Bouye is another UDFA brick in that wall, even though he wasn't 'discovered' by the Broncos, he's doing his part to bring along the 2020 class of those teammates who didn't hear their name called on draft day.

