Broncos Draft LSU CB Kary Vincent, Jr. with Pick 237 in Round 7

The Broncos are loaded at nickel cornerback with Kary Vincent, Jr. hitting the roster.

The Denver Broncos are aware that the modern NFL is a passing league. With defenses spending the vast majority of their time in nickel and dime sub-packages, the proliferation of the nickel cornerback has been the trend in the league.

Broncos' GM George Paton recognizes that and when the opportunity arose to draft LSU cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr. with pick 237 in the seventh round, he took it.

Vincent is a 5-foot-10, 189-pound corner who projects as a nickel at the next level. The Broncos already have arguably the best nickel corner in the NFL in Bryce Callahan but he's injury-prone and entering a contract year.

Denver took a flyer on Essang Bassey as a college free agent last year and he went on to contribute mightily as a rookie in the wake of the epidemic of injuries the Broncos suffered at cornerback. Bassey, though, is a nickel-only corner with a little dime-backer upside due to his physicality.

Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel said this about Vincent back in February.

Vincent is a great scheme fit but he's a nickel-only corner. And Denver already has two pure nickels. Bryce Callahan is a complete stud when he's playing inside and when healthy.

The Broncos also have Essang Bassey who did alright as a nickel in 2020. If Denver feels it can upgrade for post-Callahan with Vincent, it wouldn't be a bad option. Otherwise, you can't fill the secondary with nickel-only corners.

The other con to consider with Vincent is his decision to opt-out of the 2020 college season due to the pandemic. However, the Broncos have already proven that if they love the right prospect, missing the 2020 season — whether due to Conferences being canceled or opt-outs — doesn't eliminate them from consideration.

Denver drafted Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz at pick 98 in Round 3 — a prospect who was forced to miss 2020 when his D3 Conference canceled the season. The Broncos loved Meinerz and it's a safe bet that Vincent has earned similar affection within the team's scouting and coaching ranks.

In his last full season back in 2019, Vincent tallied 36 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and eight pass break-ups for LSU. He's a scrappy, energetic competitor that should fit in well in Denver and offer up the Broncos some insurance if Callahan struggles to stay on the field in 2021 or departs in free agency in 2022.

