NFL Insider Answers Whether Broncos Could be Suitors for Jets' S Jamal Adams

Chad Jensen

If we were ranking the Denver Broncos' biggest remaining roster weaknesses, the safety position wouldn't be No. 1, it wouldn't be No. 2, but maybe No. 3. It's not a glaring emergency because Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson make for one of the best safety duos in the NFL but going beyond them, it gets dicey real quick for the Broncos. 

Part of that has to do with the departure of last year's No. 3 safety Will Parks, who signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this past spring. The Broncos still have Trey Marshall, who played well down the stretch last year, as well as signing undrafted rookie safety from Texas Tech Douglas Coleman III. 

One potential solution for the Broncos would be disgruntled New York Jets' safety Jamal Adams. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has officially requested a trade per Rich Cimini of ESPN. 

Naturally, fans wonder whether the Mile High City could be a feasible landing spot for Adams. With the stage thus being set, KOA radio host of Broncos Country Tonight and bonafide NFL insider Benjamin Allbright weighed in on Thursday. 

"Denver is not in the market for him," Allbright said on Twitter. 

I learned a long time ago (the hard way) that when it comes to the Broncos, it is unwise to doubt Allbright. His sources are near-absolute. 

That being said, in a perfect world, if we were building a Broncos roster in franchise mode on Madden, who wouldn't want a talented young safety like Adams? He and the Chargers' Derwin James are very similar players and two of the best young safeties in the game. 

Adams wants to get paid, surely, by whatever team enters into the trade market for his services. With the Broncos facing the prospect of paying Simmons upwards of $12 million on the franchise tag barring a multi-year accord, and Jackson set to make $11 million in the second year of his three-year deal, the checkbook isn't a tool that could help the team recruit a player like Adams. 

The Broncos will get by with their already formidable safety duo and work to develop either Marshall, Coleman, or perhaps a player yet unnamed (maybe even fellow UDFA Essang Bassey). So long as Simmons and Jackson stay healthy, it's a strategy that's likely to pay dividends for the Broncos. 

Adams-to-Denver was never really in question for these reasons. But thanks to the reporting of Allbright, we can officially put this storyline to bed. 

No. 1-3
CarlDumler
CarlDumler

If this was 2021 and Drew Lock, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, and KJ Hamler had all proven they were great players then this kind of move might make some sense. Broncos would be operating under a 2-year window for greatness and getting a player like Adams could put them over the top. Chiefs did it with getting Frank Clark in a trade and he obviously played a big role in that defense looking great. Broncos are not at that point though and like Chad said in the article it would be tough to justify paying 3 safeties top tier money for the position.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Take the entitled attitude somewhere else...you pay him and then he decides he doesn't hafta listen to Fangio...no thanks.

Brew77
Brew77

Don’t need to waste time on a disgruntled player like Adams he has only been in the league 3 years and is already demanding a trade. The fact is he wants to be a Cowboy and that’s why he put it out there he is willing to be traded without an extension so when his rookie deal is up he can sign in Dallas. He tweeted pics of himself in the DFW area recently he is from there and wants to play in Dallas any other team trading for him would have to know he is a short term player period. I agree though Safety is a bit of a worry for the Broncos outside of Simmons and Jackson the position is really thin and if injuries happen it could be a real problem but no to Adams.

