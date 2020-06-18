Jamal Adams on New York Jets contract situation: 'Maybe it's time to move on!'

It might be the point of no return between the New York Jets and safety Jamal Adams, who took to social media on Thursday to take another shot at the team and his lack of a new contract.

On Thursday afternoon, Adams took advantage of recent rumors and buzz about the market for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It is expected that Mahomes will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at some point in the next year.

Adams is set to enter the fourth year of his rookie contract and is looking for a long-term deal. The Jets have him under contract through the 2021 season and then can utilize the franchise tag to extend him a maximum of two more years should they so desire.

He wants a new contract and has now hit out twice over the past five days on social media about the lack of a contract offer from the Jets. Several days ago, he posted on social media that he has yet to hear from the Jets about an offer.

Saying on Thursday that “I deserve to be paid…don’t use the pandemic excuse,” Adams took another swipe at the Jets about the contract situation.

In his tweet, Adams references both Mahomes as well as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCafrey, who recently signed a four-year contract worth $64 million.

“Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don't respect that, cool," Adams posted on social media. "It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on! Can't trick a WIZARD! Luv"

Over the past few months, Adams has made it clear that he wants to be the highest paid safety in the NFL. Last year, he was the Jets only selection to the Pro Bowl and showed his versatility in getting 6.5 sacks in addition to his outstanding play in the pass defense. He made his first All-Pro in 2019 after a dominant season.

In February, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he hopes to sign Adams to a long-term that would make him a Jets player for life.