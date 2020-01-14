Mile High Huddle
Broncos HC Vic Fangio Releases Statement on why Scangarello was Fired

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are coming off a 7-9 finish in year one of the Vic Fangio era. Fangio's defense dealt with a plethora of injuries to key personnel, and yet, the Broncos still found a way to perform on that side of the ball. 

It's a little bit harder to stretch that same blanket over the job Rich Scangarello did as Broncos offensive coordinator. Although Scangarello had to make lemonade with three different starting quarterbacks, the Broncos finished in the bottom-5 in almost every major offensive category with only a couple of exceptions. 

The Broncos fired Scangarello on Sunday. Not long after the news broke, Coach Fangio released a statement. 

“After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team,” Fangio said via team press release. “We need to do everything we can to get better—in all areas—as we start working toward next year.

“Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos.”

So ends the Scangarello experiment in Denver. He showed great as a teacher and developer of quarterback talent (see: Lock, Drew) but Scangarello simply didn't get it done on gamedays. 

The Broncos are expected to move quickly in hiring the next offensive coordinator. This time, expect Denver to prioritize experience and a long NFL resume in their next OC. 

Basically, the antithesis of Scangarello, who just finished his sixth year in the NFL and first as a play-caller/coordinator. Keep it locked with Mile High Huddle for all your news and updates on the Broncos' coaching search. 

Be sure to check out the video above for the Broncos' shortlist of OC candidates. 

