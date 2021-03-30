Insider Rebuts Report Broncos Pursued QB Mitchell Trubisky Before Signing With Bills

Were the Broncos really in on Mitchell Trubisky? One insider rebutted a previous report.

On the other side of the country, literally on the Eastern Seaboard, came a report from the Boston Globe's Ben Volin that tied the Denver Broncos to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Volin reported his "surprise" that Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills because the Broncos had "showed interest" — the implication being a rather serious one at that.

However, back in the Mile High City where more trustworthy insight on the team can be found, 9NEWS' Mike Klis took to Twitter to completely rebut the notion that the Broncos pursued Trubisky in any way, shape, or form.

"Not sure where this started but Broncos did not make [an] offer, and were not in on QB Mitch Trubisky, per source. He was on [the] team's preliminary list. Trubisky had interest in Denver. But once free agency began, Broncos didn't pursue Trubisky, who signed one-year, $2.5M deal with Buffalo," Klis tweeted on Tuesday.

It would make sense that GM George Paton might have had Trubisky on a "preliminary" list as the Chicago Bears' former No. 2 overall pick was a known commodity to Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. However, if the Broncos were going to add a veteran free-agent, it would be one with a higher floor than Trubisky, a QB who started 50 games but proved that consistency still eludes him.

The Broncos already have a high-ceiling quarterback still grasping for solid footing in Drew Lock. Trubisky would only have exacerbated the team's search for QB consistency.

Paton held pat at the most important position in football during the first couple waves of free agency, watching NFL peers throw funny money at middling veterans. That either means the Broncos are much higher on Lock than some in media would have you believe or Paton has plans to make a power move in the NFL draft to land one.

Paton has or will hit the Pro Days of multiple top-rated QBs in the upcoming draft class, including North Dakota State's Trey Lance, BYU's Zach Wilson, and Ohio State's Justin Fields. Paton opted to skip Alabama's Mac Jones Pro Day to be there for Fields'.

The odds of Deshaun Watson landing in Denver any time in the near future, even if the Houston Texans have a change of heart and seek to trade him, are close to nil. So long as those outstanding claims of sexual misconduct persist around Watson unresolved, consider him radioactive to the Broncos.

