Report: Broncos Nearly Signed Former No. 2 Overall Pick QB

The Buffalo Bills instead snatched Trubisky off the free-agent market.

While the Denver Broncos hem and haw over a speculated move for Nick Foles, it's another (former) Chicago Bears quarterback with whom they reportedly flirted.

A league source told The Boston Globe's Ben Volin he was "surprised" that Mitchell Trubisky landed with the Buffalo Bills during the open salvo of NFL free agency.

Why? "Because the Broncos showed interest."

This is the first time Denver has legitimately been connected to Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft who flamed out in Chicago following four seasons and more than 10,609 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. He inked a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Bills to serve as franchise field general Josh Allen's backup.

The Broncos have yet to execute a QB transaction this year, the first under new general manager George Paton, who has exhibited support for incumbent starter Drew Lock while personally scouting the upcoming draft's top passers, including Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Paton, by contrast, has shown little intrigue in late-career veteran/mentor types to station behind Lock, eschewing free-agent fliers on the likes of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, and Tyrod Taylor.

With 32 days until they're on the clock, holding the ninth pick, the Broncos appear to be facing two scenarios: run things back with Lock in 2021 or acquire his long-term successor — by any means necessary.

For what it's worth, however, NFL Network's resident draft expert, Daniel Jeremiah, presented a potential Door No. 3: send a second-rounder to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold and preserve their go on April 29.

“I start looking at the options that they're faced with and I'm thinking, 'Man, if it’s cheaper to get Sam Darnold and then you still maintain your pick there at No. 9, that might be the best way to proceed,'” Jeremiah recently suggested via KOA Radio.

