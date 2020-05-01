Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Von Miller Reveals he's Tested Negative for COVID-19

Chad Jensen

Broncos Country was thrown for a loop two weeks ago when news broke that star linebacker Von Miller had tested positive for COVID-19. Miller had tried to be as disciplined as possible to follow the social distancing guidelines but still managed to come down with the bug. 

Fast forward to today, and the Denver Broncos received some good news on the Miller front. The eight-time Pro Bowler is now free of the virulent bug that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and destroyed the American economy. 

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Von perhaps presented a more acute risk to having complications from the virus since he has asthma. But thankfully, he's on the mend and free of the virus. 

Next up for Miller will be rolling with the punches of this significantly curtailed NFL offseason schedule, thanks to the virus. The Broncos are implementing virtual meetings with their 90-man roster, breaking it down by position groups to simplify the process. 

GM John Elway remains optimistic that NFL training camp schedules will continue as expected in late July, which is the traditional starting point of the season. The state of Colorado is slowly beginning the process of reopening the economy. 

We've all got our fingers crossed that the reopenings will be a success and that the increased temperatures as we get closer to summer will only help in the effort to eradicate the coronavirus. 

Word on the street is that the NFL plans to release its 2020 regular season schedule soon. It'll be interesting to see if any amendments are made as a result of the virus and nationwide social distancing and shelter-in-place orders. 

For now, the vibe out of Dove Valley is one of optimism. Miller turning the corner on his infection is great news and hopefully is a positive sign of things to come.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Tied to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers in Ludicrous 'Report'

A speculative article recently tried to tie the Broncos to Aaron Rodgers. Is there any veracity to this speculation? We answer.

Chad Jensen

by

88McNulty

Broncos Way-Too-Early Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Projection

How has free agency and the draft reshaped how the Broncos' 53-man roster will ultimately shapes up?

Chad Jensen

by

Joel G

Broncos' Receive Strong Draft Grades from National Pundits

Did John Elway get it right in this year's draft? Here's what the national perspective says.

Chad Jensen

by

BearBnB

Answering Whether CB Michael Ojemudia was a Reach for the Broncos at Pick 77

What does Michael Ojemudia bring to the table for the Broncos' defense? Quite a lot, actually.

Erick Trickel

by

RickyBobby_0815

Broncos Fall Several Spots in SI's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

The national praise on the Broncos continues in the wake of the team's lauded 2020 draft haul.

Chad Jensen

by

Bronco4life

Vic Fangio Addresses Broncos' Perceived Lack of Depth at CB Post-Draft

The Broncos' cornerback depth chart is replete with question marks. Vic Fangio doesn't seem concerned, though.

Chad Jensen

by

Carson711

Peter King Gushes on Broncos' 2020 Draft Haul, Reveals how Elway Divined KJ Hamler's 40-Time

Peter King is very 'interested' to see how John Elway's mini-rebuild of the Broncos' offense will turn out.

Nick Kendell

by

dremsmith1

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Fixenit

Elway Admits to Being Very Frustrated the Last Few Years With Broncos' Offensive Impotence

The Broncos' GM is determined to resurrect the offense in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

Scottydog123

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

purplygreen420