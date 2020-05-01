Von Miller Reveals he's Tested Negative for COVID-19

Broncos Country was thrown for a loop two weeks ago when news broke that star linebacker Von Miller had tested positive for COVID-19. Miller had tried to be as disciplined as possible to follow the social distancing guidelines but still managed to come down with the bug.

Fast forward to today, and the Denver Broncos received some good news on the Miller front. The eight-time Pro Bowler is now free of the virulent bug that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and destroyed the American economy.

Von perhaps presented a more acute risk to having complications from the virus since he has asthma. But thankfully, he's on the mend and free of the virus.

Next up for Miller will be rolling with the punches of this significantly curtailed NFL offseason schedule, thanks to the virus. The Broncos are implementing virtual meetings with their 90-man roster, breaking it down by position groups to simplify the process.

GM John Elway remains optimistic that NFL training camp schedules will continue as expected in late July, which is the traditional starting point of the season. The state of Colorado is slowly beginning the process of reopening the economy.

We've all got our fingers crossed that the reopenings will be a success and that the increased temperatures as we get closer to summer will only help in the effort to eradicate the coronavirus.

Word on the street is that the NFL plans to release its 2020 regular season schedule soon. It'll be interesting to see if any amendments are made as a result of the virus and nationwide social distancing and shelter-in-place orders.

For now, the vibe out of Dove Valley is one of optimism. Miller turning the corner on his infection is great news and hopefully is a positive sign of things to come.

