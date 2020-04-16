Report: Von Miller has Tested Positive for COVID-19

As the world faces a pandemic that spreads silently and quickly through much of the population, it was only a matter of time before more and more known faces would come down with COVID-19. It was just yesterday that NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Los Angeles Rams’ center Brian Allen was the first known active NFL player to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Like many young healthy adults, Allen is recovering and on the mend. Less than 24 hours later, Denver Broncos’ star pass rusher Von Miller became the second active NFL player with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis as first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport's report has been confirmed by Broncos insider Mike Klis. Miller provided a comment to Klis and 9NEWS.

“I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. Got tested 2 days ago. I started to feel normal yesterday and then this morning Dr. (Steve) Geraghty called me and told me. It's crazy.”

One additional Miller comment via Klis.

"It's crazy. I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything. I'm still new to this. This is like an hour. But I tell ya, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."

While much is still unknown about this disease, Miller will be far from the last NFL player to suffer a confirmed case of COVID-19. It's worthy noting that Miller also suffers from Asthma and has his entire life.

In an interview with ESPN in their ‘Body Issue’, Von recalled that his mom used to hook the generator up to the Suburban and roll the extension cord all the way down to the football field and have his nebulizer hooked up to that so he could take treatments in-between offense and defense.

“I was in the fifth grade when she started doing that. I grew out of that when I got to the NFL, but sometimes I still have to take treatments before the game, and being in Denver with the altitude is definitely tough. I still keep my inhaler with me right now.”

According to the CDC, people with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, given the disease can affect one’s respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs), cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

Even still, given Miller's age and obvious health level (he is a professional NFL athlete), he may be one of the majority that suffer little-to-no symptoms. More shall be known tomorrow when he addresses the public.

Here is to hoping for a speedy recovery as quick as Von’s get off at the snap.

