Report: Von Miller has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Nick Kendell

As the world faces a pandemic that spreads silently and quickly through much of the population, it was only a matter of time before more and more known faces would come down with COVID-19. It was just yesterday that NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Los Angeles Rams’ center Brian Allen was the first known active NFL player to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Like many young healthy adults, Allen is recovering and on the mend. Less than 24 hours later, Denver Broncos’ star pass rusher Von Miller became the second active NFL player with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis as first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport's report has been confirmed by Broncos insider Mike Klis. Miller provided a comment to Klis and 9NEWS. 

One additional Miller comment via Klis. 

While much is still unknown about this disease, Miller will be far from the last NFL player to suffer a confirmed case of COVID-19. It's worthy noting that Miller also suffers from Asthma and has his entire life. 

In an interview with ESPN in their ‘Body Issue’, Von recalled that his mom used to hook the generator up to the Suburban and roll the extension cord all the way down to the football field and have his nebulizer hooked up to that so he could take treatments in-between offense and defense.

According to the CDC, people with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, given the disease can affect one’s respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs), cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

Even still, given Miller's age and obvious health level (he is a professional NFL athlete), he may be one of the majority that suffer little-to-no symptoms. More shall be known tomorrow when he addresses the public.

Here is to hoping for a speedy recovery as quick as Von’s get off at the snap.

