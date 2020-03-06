Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Letting RBs Devontae Booker, Theo Riddick Hit Free Agency

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are less than two weeks away from the opening bell of NFL free agency. Facing a mass exodus, especially on the defensive side of the ball, GM John Elway will have to work quickly to ensure at least a couple of homegrown free agents get re-signed. 

On Friday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis revealed two pending free agents who likely won't be getting such a phone call from Elway.

Klis reported last week that the Broncos are looking for a 'starter type' running back in free agency, where he floated names like Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon, Kenyon Drake and Jordan Howard as potential targets. If true, it provides context on why the Broncos are letting Devontae Booker and Theo Riddick depart; neither are viewed as a 'starter type'.

There was a time, however, when the Broncos very much viewed Booker as such a RB. Drafted in the fourth round back in 2016, Booker would go on to lead the Broncos in rushing as a rookie, despite playing on a compromised knee. The team expected him to take that next step in his development the following season, but instead, Booker took a backseat to C.J. Anderson, and Jamaal Charles, the former of whom produced his one and only 1,000-yard rushing season in 2017. 

Fast forward to 2018 and the Broncos are on the hunt for new blood at running back, parting ways with Anderson and Charles. That led to the third-round investment in Royce Freeman and the decision to sign Phillip Lindsay as a college free agent. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Booker opened that summer as the presumptive starter but by the end of August, both rookies had surpassed him on the depth chart. Freeman would open the 2018 campaign as the Broncos' starter, a job which Lindsay would usurp down the stretch after Freeman suffered a high-ankle sprain. 

Since then, Booker has been relegated to third-string duty. It's a shame he didn't work out, because he's a solid route-runner and has extremely soft hands for a running back. But in the NFL where an RB's shelf life is uber-short, Booker received a two-year audition to put a stranglehold on the starting job and simply couldn't cut the mustard. 

It's worth noting that Booker's last two seasons, as Klis points out above, has seen him be much more productive and efficient from a yards-per-carry perspective. Too little too late, alas. 

As for Riddick, he was signed at the 11th hour last summer to serve as the Broncos' third-down pass-catching RB and perhaps even force Booker off the roster. Alas, in his debut preseason game, Riddick suffered a shoulder injury that would land him on season-ending injured reserve, though the team did flirt with the idea of activating him later in the year.

Denver gave Riddick $2.5 million for his troubles and time on injured reserve. Heading into 2020, you know what they say; once bitten, twice shy. 

It will be interesting to see how seriously the Broncos pursue a 'starter type' in free agency, or whether that Klis report was some kind of smokescreen. If the Broncos are indeed looking for that caliber of an RB, it implies the team doesn't think Freeman has what it takes. And maybe he doesn't. 2019 was extremely discouraging for Freeman. 

However, Lindsay is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and can be one of the most explosive RBs in the NFL. All it takes is stability upfront and the right play-caller. Only time will tell whether Lindsay and new OC Pat Shurmur will share a brain in 2020. 

My bet is that when it comes to the RB position, the Broncos sit out free agency and instead turn to the college ranks to find depth and a pass-catcher out of the backfield. I've been wrong before, but advanced analytics reveal that spending free-agent dollars on the RB position is extremely ill-advised. 

The Broncos would be better served by taking a cue from the L.A. Chargers and getting Lindsay extended on a multi-year deal, like the one fellow undrafted free-agent Austin Ekeler got on Friday, and look to the draft for depth. If money must be spent, find a second or third-wave RB in free agency who can catch passes out of the backfield. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Harris, Jr. Reacts Strongly to Broncos' Bouye Trade, Invites Chiefs to 'Call his People'

Chris Harris, Jr. let the Broncos know how he feels about the team's blockbuster trade to acquire CB A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars, sending a not-so-subtle message to one of his team's biggest rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

Rideordiedbfan

Broncos' Acquisition of A.J. Bouye is First Documented Case of Drew Lock Being a Recruiting Asset

A.J. Bouye was given a say in where he was traded and he wanted to land in Denver. A new report sheds light on why the veteran cornerback chose the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Tinhtran

Report: Broncos Acquiring Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye via Trade With Jaguars

The Broncos have consummated a trade with the Jaguars to acquire Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Denver Broncos' Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

Based on how boards shifted in the wake of the NFL Combine, what would a 7-round draft haul look like for the Broncos now?

Erick Trickel

by

LiamThomas

Broncos 10-Step Free Agency Playbook

If the Broncos can check these 10 boxes, the team will crush the 2020 offseason and set themselves up for success in the fall.

Trevor Judge

by

broncofan55555

Here's why Broncos Should Remain Open to Drafting Injured CU WR Laviska Shenault on Day Two

Laviska Shenault is going under the knife to repair a core muscle injury but it shouldn't prelude the Broncos from drafting him.

KeithCummings

by

BeGoodBroncos

PFF Views WR as Broncos' Biggest Roster Need in 2020 | Is that True?

The Broncos have many roster holes. Which one is the most pressing? Pro Football Focus weighed in.

Nick Kendell

by

Bucky Bronco

5 Free-Agent LBs for Broncos to Make Fangio's Defense Hum

The Broncos have to add reinforcements to the linebacker corps this year and the free-agent market offers a few viable options, a few of whom no one else in the media is talking about.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

NFL Insider Connects Free-Agent OL Mike Remmers to Shurmur, Broncos

Could the Broncos end up with the very offensive lineman Von Miller posterized in Super Bowl 50? One NFL insider believes just that.

Nick Kendell

by

Moneybanks0131

Here's why Broncos can't Expect a Free-Agent Discount Frenzy Like in Years Past

If John Elway wants to add the best players, he's going to have to compete in the marketplace with the other NFL teams.

BobMorris

by

BobMorris