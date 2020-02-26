Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

5 Free-Agent RBs Broncos Could Pursue to Upgrade Depth & Complement Phillip Lindsay

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos have a very young offense that is in need of help at multiple positions. One of those positions is running back, behind Phillip Lindsay of course. 

There are multiple concerns with the running backs the Broncos currently have under contract that make it a bigger need than some fans might think. Devontae Booker is hitting free agency, as is Theo Riddick. 

Recently, I published a series breaking down the state of the Broncos, going position-by-position to pinpoint where the roster holes lie. You can read my breakdown on the running backs, and more on why it is a need, here.

With the Broncos needing help at the position, what would be the best way to approach it? Does Denver look at the free-agent market and pursue a veteran, or go the rookie route via the draft and college free-agent ranks? 

Either approach presents its own pros and cons for any team and that includes the Broncos.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With the Broncos fielding a younger offense, they could use a veteran presence at running back to mentor the younger backs and help them develop. Also, veteran backs often end up being more trusted by coaches than rookies are. The issue is, the vets' come at a cost, plus teams have to consider their age and the mileage they have on their tires already.

When it comes to rookies, they're cost-efficient, don’t have quite the mileage, and of course, they're younger. A rookie RB comes into the NFL with a lot to prove and they have their work cut out for them to earn the trust of the coaching staff. 

If and when they do earn that trust, they often end up with a short leash. NFL coaches don’t want to lean on the young backs, if they can avoid it.

There are plenty of options in the draft that I've covered here at Mile High Huddle since the season ended, and I'll continue to do so. However, free agency is around the corner so what better time than now to list some of the veteran options that would fit on the open market?

In the video above, I break down five free-agent options who would make a lot of sense for the Broncos and who could complement Lindsay with minimal risk to over-shadowing him.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos are Waiting to Make a Decision on Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option; Here's Why

The Broncos are dragging their feet on making what many fans believe should be a no-brainer decision on Garett Bolles' fifth-year option. Why is the team forestalling a decision?

Nick Kendell

by

Nicholas Kendell

Broncos HC Vic Fangio Says Injured RT Ja'Wuan James Won't Need Surgery, 'Should be Fine'

The Broncos signed Ja'Wuan James to a big-money deal in free agency last spring and he went on to appear in just three games. What does the future hold for James? Head coach Vic Fangio addressed the issue at the Combine.

Chad Jensen

by

Mike138

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Might not be an Option for Broncos in First Round; Here's why

Henry Ruggs III is the most common and popular pick in the ubiquitous mock drafts around the NFL but new information has come to light that has revealed a cold, hard possibility for Broncos fans.

Nick Kendell

by

Nicholas Kendell

Denver Broncos Free-Agent Rumor Mill Roundup: Pre-Combine Buzz

What does free agency have in store for the Broncos? It's time to sift through all rumors in one place.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Report Sheds Light on What Future Holds for Broncos' DL Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris

Derek Wolfe is poised to hit unrestricted free agency. Thanks to a report from Pro Football Network, we might have a clearer picture on what the future holds for Wolfe.

Chad Jensen

by

kevinbear741

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Combine Preview: Everything you Need to Know

The Broncos are at the Combine. What are team's needs, and who are the prospects the Broncos will be paying close attention to?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Potential Targets Broncos Could Exploit from Cap-Strapped NFL Teams

There are multiple NFL teams who are tight against or even over the cap that are expected to make some roster cuts. Who are the potential cap casualties around the league the Broncos need to keep an eye on?

BobMorris

by

jareal333

Report: Elway Shakes up Front Office Further, Parts Ways With Broncos' Analytics Guru Mitch Tanney

GM John Elway continues to shake up the Broncos' front office. How will Mitch Tanney's departure affect the team?

Chad Jensen

by

debil orange

Report: Broncos QB Drew Lock had 90-Minute Phone Call with Peyton Manning Talking Offseason Approach

Drew Lock has sought out the advice and knowledge of Peyton Manning. A new report has provided additional insight into how the former 5-time NFL MVP is mentoring Lock.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Broncos Sending up Serious Smoke Signals With Prospect Interviews at the NFL Combine

The Broncos are sending up serious smoke signals at the Combine.

Chad Jensen