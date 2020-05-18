Mile High Huddle
Broncos' OL Elijah Wilkinson Reveals Recent Surgery on Foot

Chad Jensen

Elijah Wilkinson is coming off his most prolific year as a pro. Starting 12 games for the Denver Broncos at right tackle in place of the injured prize free-agent Ja'Wuan James, Wilkinson helped stave off complete disaster as the team's fail-safe. 

Was it the best right tackle play we've seen in Denver? That would be a stretch, as Wilkinson relinquished 10 sacks and was penalized six times. 

But it can be argued that the 6-foot-6, 329-pound trenchman was a guard miscast at tackle. However, the Broncos like his skill-set and believe he can become a quality tackle in the league. 

He'll have to get healthy first. Over the weekend, Wilkinson shared an image of him in a walking boot with a mobility scooter. 

View this post on Instagram

Great day at the shop today @allstarbarbers303. I wanna give a HUGE s/o to @jammin1015 and their team that came out to support and make this event possible. I also wanna give another HUGE s/o to @pabloscoffee for allowing us to come and pop up in their parking lot! And last but not least shot out to my team for holding it down out there for All-Stars‼️‼️‼️ Giving free cuts all day with 0 complaints... you guys are the real MVPs‼️‼️‼️Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting - look forward to seeing you again. I have received some questions on my foot. Minor clean up from last season and will be ready to go when camp opens. Excited to get going. Now come get your haircut!

A post shared by 🌟A Bright Future Is Ahead🌟 (@elijahwilkinson68) on

Wilkinson's Insta was later given additional context by The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala who tweeted: 

"Broncos OL Elijah Wilkinson, pictured with a boot on his left foot and using a medical scooter, said he had a 'minor clean up' on his foot but should be ready when camp opens. Wilkinson suffered what was said to be a high ankle sprain late last year."

Every team needs a lunch-pail type of swing lineman and one unique trait Wilkinson brings the table is his versatility of providing depth at both guard and tackle. 

The expectation is that Wilkinson will be good to go for training camp, which is still tentatively scheduled to begin July 28 or 29. The Broncos still have to get back into their facilities, which is what Brittany Bowlen is working on this week. 

GM John Elway is expected to be able to return to his offices at UC Health Training Center on May 25. The coaches and players will hopefully be greenlighted to join the GM and football executives sometime in June. 

Meanwhile, injured players who require rehab will continue to have access to team facilities to work with medical and training staff, which includes Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow. 

Playing on a one-year restricted free-agent tender that'll pay him $3.2 million in 2020, the Broncos plan on giving Wilkinson the opportunity to compete for the starting left tackle job this summer, with James expected to be fully healthy and back at right tackle. The team's decision not to pick up Garett Bolles' fifth-year option sent a strong message to the 2017 first-rounder than from here on out, he's going to have to sing for his supper. Nothing will be given. 

Wilkinson has never been given the benefit of the doubt nor has he been able to rest on his laurels due to draft pedigree. Going undrafted out of UMass in 2017, he battled his way onto the Broncos' roster and by his second year, had earned a rotational starting job at right guard. 

Wilkinson saw a career-high in starts and snaps in year three filling in for James. If he plays his cards right and can vanquish Bolles in open competition, it will be the first time he will have fully earned the right to start. 

It's easy to root for the underdog. Wilkinson has been just that his entire NFL career. In little more than two months' time, he'll square off with Bolles in open competition. Elway's perspective? May the best man win. 

