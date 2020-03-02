Report: Broncos 'Likely' to Extend Second-Round Tender RFA OL Elijah Wilkinson

Elijah Wilkinson has been a great find for the Denver Broncos. Going undrafted out of U-Mass in 2017, Wilkinson caught on in Denver and worked his way into the starting rotation in his second year.

The Broncos started Wilkinson at right guard down the stretch in 2018 and really liked what he brought to the table. This past season, he was tapped to take over at right tackle when prized free-agent acquisition Ja'Wuan James injured his knee in the season opener. Wilkinson would go on to start 13 of 16 games at right tackle in 2019.

However, as valiant as his efforts were, it was clear that Wilkinson was very much a guard miscast as a tackle. He belongs inside in a phone booth where he can use his power to his advantage and where his lack of foot-speed and athleticism won't get him into as much trouble.

The Broncos 'love' Wilkinson, a restricted free agent this spring, as the successor to Ronald Leary at right guard and per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, are "likely" to tender him at the second-round level.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As Klis points out, tendering Wilkinson at that level would come with a significant one-year pay raise for the player.

The estimated second-round tender salary is projected at close to $3.2 million for the 2020 season. It's not a certainty the Broncos would extend Wilkinson with a second-round tender by March 18 as they may look at center-guards during the 48-hour free-agent negotiating window that opens on March 16.

In other words, the Broncos will have a brief window of time to explore whether any outside free-agent options would better suit their needs at right guard before having to make the decision to tender Wilkinson. Either way, even if Wilkinson isn't earmarked as a starter in 2020, paying him $3.2M to be the swing guard and fail-safe swing tackle would make a lot of football sense.

Wilkinson has fought and clawed his way into the league and is deserving of the pay raise he's on deck for. Anytime a former undrafted player can make good in the NFL, it's a win for the game.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.