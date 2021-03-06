Report: No Criminal Charges Will be Brought Against Broncos OLB Von Miller

The Broncos finally got an answer on one of the biggest questions hanging over the team's neck like the proverbial sword. Von Miller's future just became much clearer.

With a decision on his contract looming, Denver Broncos' veteran edge rusher Von Miller has received some good news. Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, there will be no criminal charges coming from the 18th Judicial District D.A. in Colorado.

"No charges will be brought against Broncos' LB Von Miller in regards to the ongoing investigation by the Parker Police Department, per source. Miller's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, was unavailable for comment," Schefter tweeted.

The news allows the Broncos to become more assertive when negotiating Miller's contract as new GM George Paton won't have to worry about potential legal ramifications.

On Thursday, Paton made plain the team's desire for Miller to return in 2021.

“We want to bring Von back and we’re still working through that," Paton said. "I don’t want to get into everything, but we want to bring him back. Obviously, the legal process and what he’s going through, it’s a serious situation. I don’t know all of the details, but we respect what’s going on. We do want Von back.”

The Broncos are reportedly looking to restructure the contract of the eight-time Pro Bowler but the news of the District Attorney's decision not to pursue charges should help pave the way for the two sides to reach an agreement both parties can live with.

Miller'scurrent $17.5 million option comes with $7M of it being guaranteed at the beginning of the new league year, which is March 16, but if the Broncos can restructure and spread the money out. Such a move might be the key to keeping Miller as a lifelong Bronco, something that the player, the team, and all of Broncos Country, desires.

If Paton and Miller do come to an agreement, the Broncos can move on to focusing on retaining their key free agents like safety Justin Simmons, whom we learned on Friday will be franchise-tagged for the second-straight year, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Retaining that trio would go a long way toward solidifying Vic Fangio's defense and minimizing the needs on that side of the ball.

