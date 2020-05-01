Mile High Huddle
KJ Hamler Reveals New Jersey Number with Broncos

Chad Jensen

One of the things KJ Hamler has looked forward to in becoming a professional football player is finally having his last name on the back of his jersey. The Denver Broncos selected Hamler with pick No. 46 overall in the second round of the NFL Draft one week ago. 

Hamler wore the No. 1 on his jersey at Penn State. With the news that first-rounder Jerry Jeudy has chosen the number 10, Hamler revealed what number he'll wear in the Mile High City on Instagram. 

1️⃣3️⃣”And Here We Go!”

You've got to admit, the No. 13 looks good on the explosive wideout. The most recent noteworthy player to wear the No. 13 was quarterback Trevor Siemian, who took over as the Broncos' starter in the two ensuing years after Peyton Manning retired. 

Other wideouts have sported the No. 13 jersey in years past but none have made it famous. Hamler is setting out to do just that. 

Although word on the street was that Hamler ran an unofficial 4.27-second 40-yard dash, the Broncos actually have reason to believe he might be even faster. Based on their own (imperfect) testing. 

Like all young players entering the NFL, Hamler has his role models and heroes he's tried to model his game after. The top guy? None other than DeSean Jackson. 

“DeSean Jackson is the main guy I play like," Hamler said the night he was drafted. "I’ve been hearing that since I was younger. He’s my favorite player. Him and [former NFL WR] Steve Smith are the people I look up to. From a play-making ability, from taking a slant 60 yards for a touchdown and stuff like that, I think me and DeSean are very similar. DeSean Jackson is my favorite player.”

Jackson is still going in the NFL, recently rejoining the team that drafted him — the Philadelphia Eagles. So, now Hamler and Jackson will be peers. Kind of cool how that works in the NFL. 

