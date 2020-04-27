Mile High Huddle
Jerry Jeudy Reveals New Jersey Number with Broncos

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos selected Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It's safe to say, the reaction has been universally positive. 

GM John Elway has received plaudits for a third-straight highly-graded draft class and the Jeudy pick exemplifies that. What makes the Jeudy pick all the more impressive is the fact the Broncos didn't have to maneuver to land the No. 1 wide receiver on their big board. 

The Broncos got Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton a bonafide complement. You can call Jeudy Denver's WR2 but I don't think it'll take long to view the Sutton/Jeudy duo as a pair of WR1s. 

Now that he's in Denver, Jeudy has selected his jersey number and it's a familiar one to Broncos fans. 

Jeudy takes over the No. 10 jersey, which was most famously worn by Emmanuel Sanders as recently as October of 2019. Sanders achieved quite a bit in the No. 10 jersey, including three 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowl nods and a World Championship. 

Next up for Jeudy will be learning the Broncos' playbook and hopefully here in the near future, getting together with second-year QB Drew Lock, Sutton, TE Noah Fant, and fellow 2020 draftee KJ Hamler, to get the ball rolling on this new Mile High chemistry. 

“They are a great group of guys that I’ve seen play over their college careers and this past season," Jeudy said Thursday night after hearing his name called at pick 15, "so they are great players that I’d like to learn from, play next to and compete with.”  

Jeudy will have to blaze his own trail and add his own juice to the No. 10 legacy. But for now, I have to concur with the Broncos' first-rounder; it looks good on him.

It hasn't been set in stone by way of an official listing on the team website, but as a player who wore No. 4 in college, based on the fact that he tweeted out the above image and the No. 10 is available, it's a pretty safe bet at this point. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

