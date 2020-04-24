Broncos Select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at Pick 15 in the Draft

The pick is in.

After all of the speculation, bold predictions and rumors, the Denver Broncos finally made their 2020 first-round pick. Sitting at pick 15, GM John Elway let the board fall to him.

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Alabama.

So much for the rumors of Jeudy's 'questionable' knee, eh? You know, the same knee that passed all the med-checks at the NFL Combine back in February.

Second-year quarterback Drew Lock gets his Z-receiver in Jeudy to pair with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. The Broncos needed to add an infusion of talent at wide receiver and Jeudy absolutely brings that in spades.

Although he's not the fastest wideout (4.45-s), Jeudy is 6-foot-1, 193 pounds and brings a proficient route-running ability to the table. He's a jitter-bug who uses every available tool to create separation.

And Jeudy did just that against the elite competition of the SEC. He caught 60-plus passes in each of his last two seasons at Alabama, totaling 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

Jeudy entered the 2020 draft season roundly viewed as the top WR in the class. Although Crimson Tide teammate Henry Ruggs ultimately went higher and was the first WR off the board, it remains to be seen which guy in this class will ultimately end up as the best.

For the second-consecutive draft, Elway loaded up on offensive talent. The GM is doing what he can to build the nest around Lock, and give him every opportunity to take that Year 2 quantum leap forward.

