Broncos Select Penn State WR K.J. Hamler in Second Round of Draft

John Elway wasn't kidding when he said he wanted to add wide receiver help in the 2020 NFL Draft. After taking coveted Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at pick 15 in the first round, the Denver Broncos drafted Penn State speedster K.J. Hamler with their next selection at No. 46 overall in the second round.

Elway tweeted the following after the pick was made.

"We’ve taken WR KJ Hamler from Penn State with the 46th overall pick. He’s an electric player with excellent speed and high character. KJ’s also an outstanding kickoff and punt returner who can help us on special teams," Elway said.

It's worth noting that NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said way back in January that fans should be prepared for the Broncos to possibly double-dip at WR early in the draft. Once again, Allbright was prescient.

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What Hamler Brings to the Table

At 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, he's a diminutive wideout but he brings a purported 4.27 speed to the table. Last year, Hamler hauled in 56 receptions for the Nittany Lions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns.

Elway wanted to add speed and explosiveness to the Broncos' offense and although Jeudy and Hamler use different methods to create separation, the bottom line is, they both get open.

Jeudy is an elite route-runner and no slouch with the ball in his hands, even though he didn't run the fastest 40-yard dash (4.45s). Meanwhile, Hamler's straight-line speed, combined with his short-area burst and elusiveness make him a difficult assignment for any opposing defensive back.

Hamler's size might limit him to the slot but only time will tell how OC Pat Shurmur envisions the additions of Jeudy and Hamler to the Broncos' offense.

One thing's for sure; in the wake of watching the Kansas City Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy a couple of months ago, Elway has realized the only way to compete with that offensive juggernaut is to fight fire with fire. The Broncos are indeed building the nest around second-year QB Drew Lock.

Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Jeudy and Hamler? Shurmur couldn't ask for a more dynamic group for his 11-personnel sets. Wow.

Hamler's arrival might eventually push returner Diontae Spencer off the roster. We'll see how much the Broncos want to put on Hamler's plate as a rookie. Time will tell.

Be sure to check out our Finding Broncos scouting profile on K.J. Hamler.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.