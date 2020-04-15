Finding Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 178

Arms: 30-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Can stretch the field

Can be used in a variety of ways

Breaks open the gadget plays

Played well when taking on OSU's Jeffrey Okudah

Explosive athlete

Route-running shows potential

Has burst to separate last second

Sub 4.4-40 speed (unofficial)

Has impressive ability to make defenders miss

Not just a deep threat but also a YAC threat

Sets up defenders to blow by them

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Ball tracking isn’t there

Focus through traffic is lacking

Hand-eye coordination isn’t what you want it to be

Body catcher

Lacks good balance

Will round out his breaks

Size is leading to concerns about durability

Worn down by physical corners

Routes look labored

Overview

K.J. Hamler is a smaller receiver that can really take the top off of a defense, but there are a lot of concerns with him, starting with his size, which leads to durability concerns in the NFL. He is going to be limited to the slot, working the middle of the field, which is going to lead to a lot of big shots coming his way.

His hands are another major concern. Hamler's hands aren’t natural and the ball is often let into his body which makes the corner's job of breaking up the pass even easier. Hamler's speed is an awesome tool for an offense, but his impact is going to be limited because of size and hands.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 78 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.