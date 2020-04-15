Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 178

Arms: 30-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Can stretch the field
  • Can be used in a variety of ways
  • Breaks open the gadget plays
  • Played well when taking on OSU's Jeffrey Okudah
  • Explosive athlete
  • Route-running shows potential
  • Has burst to separate last second
  • Sub 4.4-40 speed (unofficial)
  • Has impressive ability to make defenders miss
  • Not just a deep threat but also a YAC threat
  • Sets up defenders to blow by them

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Ball tracking isn’t there
  • Focus through traffic is lacking
  • Hand-eye coordination isn’t what you want it to be
  • Body catcher
  • Lacks good balance
  • Will round out his breaks
  • Size is leading to concerns about durability
  • Worn down by physical corners
  • Routes look labored

Overview

K.J. Hamler is a smaller receiver that can really take the top off of a defense, but there are a lot of concerns with him, starting with his size, which leads to durability concerns in the NFL. He is going to be limited to the slot, working the middle of the field, which is going to lead to a lot of big shots coming his way. 

His hands are another major concern. Hamler's hands aren’t natural and the ball is often let into his body which makes the corner's job of breaking up the pass even easier. Hamler's speed is an awesome tool for an offense, but his impact is going to be limited because of size and hands.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 78 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Hamler is straight fire. His speed and elusiveness is consistent through his tape. He’s also tough for his size.

I like the fit of him as a slot option for Denver. With Shurmer running a spacing offense and Hammler’s ability to make his own space he can be a headache for defenses to defend. He also offers that explosive return ability that Denver is looking for.

He wouldn’t be my first receiver chosen for them, but paired with someone like Mims I believe would be an excellent compliment.

I’ll admit I’ve been a fan of his since last fall. I’ve cooled on him a little due to some of the things Erick talks about. But I also think it’s important to remember that, like many of these guys we have been talking about, his QB play was not great. Still a guy that if you put on the field, defenses will have to honor and scheme for his home-run ability.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

If Denver indeed throws the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Hardwork1

Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up in First Round of Draft

The Broncos could be looking to make a blockbuster trade up the round-one draft board.

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

The Publisher/Editor of Mile High Huddle unveils his one and only seven-round Broncos mock draft of the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Broncotrueblue

Rumor Mill Roundup: Latest Buzz on the Broncos' Draft Intentions

The rumors are swirling out of Dove Valley with draft rapidly approaching. Which are smoke and which are fire?

Chad Jensen

by

rogue719

A New Insider Report Makes Clear OT is Very Much on the Table for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos could really throw everyone a curveball and take an offensive tackle in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

DRWard

Broncos Receive Short Shrift in MMQB's Pre-Draft Power Rankings

The national pundits aren't buying what the Broncos are selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Analyzing Broncos' Big Darkhorse Roster Need Few are Talking About

The Broncos have several roster holes but there's one that isn't garnering enough focus in media and it could be remedied in the coming draft.

Nick Kendell

by

Letswin17

First-Round Draft Record of Broncos' GM John Elway has More Hits than Misses

John Elway's record on day one of the draft isn't perfect but it's better than many think.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX