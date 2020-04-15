Finding Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 178
Arms: 30-3/4 inches
Hands: 9-3/8 inches
Combine Results
Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps
Stats
Pros
- Can stretch the field
- Can be used in a variety of ways
- Breaks open the gadget plays
- Played well when taking on OSU's Jeffrey Okudah
- Explosive athlete
- Route-running shows potential
- Has burst to separate last second
- Sub 4.4-40 speed (unofficial)
- Has impressive ability to make defenders miss
- Not just a deep threat but also a YAC threat
- Sets up defenders to blow by them
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Ball tracking isn’t there
- Focus through traffic is lacking
- Hand-eye coordination isn’t what you want it to be
- Body catcher
- Lacks good balance
- Will round out his breaks
- Size is leading to concerns about durability
- Worn down by physical corners
- Routes look labored
Overview
K.J. Hamler is a smaller receiver that can really take the top off of a defense, but there are a lot of concerns with him, starting with his size, which leads to durability concerns in the NFL. He is going to be limited to the slot, working the middle of the field, which is going to lead to a lot of big shots coming his way.
His hands are another major concern. Hamler's hands aren’t natural and the ball is often let into his body which makes the corner's job of breaking up the pass even easier. Hamler's speed is an awesome tool for an offense, but his impact is going to be limited because of size and hands.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 78 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.