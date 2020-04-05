TE Nick Vannett Reveals he's Heard Some 'Great Things' About Broncos' QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos have made several impressive additions to the roster since even before the new league year opened. Upon first getting a chance to hear from these new Broncos, the one thing their remarks all had in common was an excitement about second-year QB Drew Lock.

Even the newcomers on the defensive side of the ball have mentioned Lock as one of the draws for coming to Denver, or at least, as one of the reasons they're feeling good about the Broncos' future. It was no different for tight end Nick Vannett, although his initial comments about Lock were a slight departure from those of his fellow newcomers.

Vannett signed with the Broncos on a two-year, $5.7 million deal last weekend. Vannett is a 6-foot-6, 261-pound tight end who originally entered the league as a Seattle Seahawks third-round draft pick back in 2016.

Vannett played a handful of seasons with QB Russell Wilson in Seattle, one of the game's great competitors and play-makers at the position. Contrasted with Vannett's one-year experience with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wherein it was a veritable musical chairs at quarterback once Ben Roethlisberger went down with injury, and the veteran tight end has seen both sides of the NFL spectrum.

That experience informed Vannett's view on Lock.

"Obviously, I’ve heard some great things about Drew Lock," Vannett said via conference call late last week. "His stats show it from when he was a starter. He was 4-1. He finished out and had a great season last year."

With the struggles and depredations Vannett was fraught with in Pittsburgh last year, he didn't have much opportunity to focus on what Lock and the Broncos were doing, but from what he did see, he recognized some of the great traits the young QB brings to the table.

"Honestly, I wasn’t paying too close attention to what he was doing. I was more focused on trying to win some games for the Steelers," Vannett said. "Obviously, I think he’s got some great traits. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. I’m excited to build that relationship with him and get ready to start working with him.”

Vannett, like all of his teammates, coaches and even the fans, can't wait for the lockdown situation "to blow over". When it does, he looks forward to hitting the facility and getting on the same page with his new QB and position coach Wade Harman.

Meanwhile, Lock is shut in at his parents' home outside of Kansas City where he's striving to continue throwing five times per week, while studying New York Giants' film in the evenings. Knowing about the thin air of Mile High, Lock wears an elevation mask during his workouts.

Lock has stayed in touch with head coach Vic Fangio as well as his offseason mentor Peyton Manning. The national outbreak that has led to these social distancing guidelines and NFL lockdown have temporarily put the kybosh on Lock's plans to organize a few offseason throwing sessions, which surely would have included Vannett were this a normal spring.

It would be interesting to know what some of those 'great things' Vannett has heard about Lock are. During his five-game audition last year, Lock captivated a fanbase and earned the support and faith of the Broncos' locker room.

Lock's energy permeated the Mile High City, spreading far and wide across the NFL landscape. Many national pundits have tapped the Broncos as a darkhorse playoff contender this year because of the complexion this team took on with Lock at the helm.

However, for now, Lock, like the rest of Broncos Country, is holding out hope that the month of May will offer up an opportunity to get together with his teammates, whether that be in organized team activities or a rendezvous with his pass-catchers for some throwing sessions. Only time will tell.

