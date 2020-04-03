Drew Lock Shares Peyton Manning's Advice to him During League-Wide Lockdown

If an NFL quarterback is to reach the pinnacle of his profession, it’s essential that he has the ability to both talk the talk and walk the walk. Finding the perfect balance is particularly perilous for a QB, especially one who is young and largely untested.

Often it can backfire; a potential rising star can simply come across as arrogant and boastful instead of confident and articulate. Having the tact to navigate such intangible attributes is the mark of a true franchise QB.

An injury delayed the debut of Denver Broncos second-round signal-caller Drew Lock last season but his five-game audition resulted in a 4-1 record by year's end. Along the way, Lock's performance managed to light a small fire of hope in Broncos Country and the locker room alike.

Lock had a one-on-one interview with the Broncos TV’s Phil Milano on Wednesday, during which he provided some genuinely open, wide-ranging and intelligent remarks that hit home with fans. Lock's clearly stated expectations and ambitions have even left some fans asking whether he has already emerged as a bonafide locker room leader for the Broncos.

In the midst of such an unprecedented global crisis, it would be understandable if a 23-year-old would look to merge into the background and let others lead from the front. Far from being overwhelmed by current circumstances, Lock has raised spirits and doubled down on the factors that he can still have control over.

“It’s definitely different, but you’ve got to find ways to adapt your lifestyle,” Lock said.

Another building block on which a young QB like Lock bases his success upon is gleaning valuable advice and pointers from the game's old hands. Who better to mine information from than former Broncos great Peyton Manning?

The two-time Super Bowl champion QB has opened his door to Lock and the understudy has taken his mentor up on the offer.

“He’s just telling me to stay on a routine," Lock said of Manning's current advice. "You have to get back into the building and be in top shape and know the offense, have to be able to spin it right when you get there. So this is the time to be prepared so you can get back and be the guy, be the leader and show the team you’ve been working through this.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Since Manning rode off into the sunset, the Broncos had missed that QB who could play at an elite level and lead the locker room. That changed in Week 13 of last season. Lock is soaking up Manning's advice and maturing more quickly than most had dared to dream.

“I can go in and just be ready for a full season, be fully dedicated to winning as [many] games as possible and be the best QB of this team,” Lock said.

Such simple assurances invariably go down well with veteran players who like young players to put in the required blood, sweat, and tears to pay their dues and earn some cred. More ambitiously, Lock also decided to lay down a marker as to how the new Pat Shurmur offense will be attacking teams in 2020.

“We’re going to attack people deep, but we’re going to be smart with how we attack them,” Lock hinted.

After suffering and scratching through long periods of a faded Joe Flacco in 2019, the Broncos are not dumbing down expectations. At long last, the Broncos have a signal-caller who is unafraid to raise the bar and has the game to put the whole franchise on his own shoulders.

Lock has provided excitement and hope to the Mile High City — the last of which is badly needed during this time of existential crisis.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.