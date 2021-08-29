NFL Insider Confirms Broncos' Trade Interest in Deshaun Watson

The Denver Broncos contacted the Houston Texans earlier this offseason regarding the trade status of franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, an NFL insider confirmed.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Saturday that Denver expressed "some element of trade consideration" in Watson, who also drew interest from the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

"Sources said the #Panthers, #Broncos and #Eagles were also in some element of trade consideration, but Watson’s contractual right to approve the trade destination - which was signed off on by Houston ownership in his last extension - has weighed heavily in trade opportunities," Robinson tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Robinson further alleges the Miami Dolphins have "emerged as the frontrunner" in the Watson sweepstakes, with Houston assuming an astronomical asking price to surrender the embattled Pro Bowl signal-caller: three first-round draft picks and two second-rounders.

This, despite 22 accusations of sexual misconduct against Watson and ongoing investigations by the FBI, Houston Police Department, and Harris County's prosecutor's office.

According to Robinson, Watson suitors have aimed for "pick protections" to be baked into trade packages, guarding against possible NFL suspension or criminal prosecution.

The Broncos were bandied as a favorite for Watson prior to his legal issues. However, increasing speculation died down and eventually came to a screeching halt after the team acquired Teddy Bridgewater to pair with 2020 incumbent QB Drew Lock. Bridgewater recently was named the starter for the upcoming season.

Last month, at the onset of training camp, Broncos president Joe Ellis officially stamped out any lingering embers from the hot-stove rumor, putting to bed the Deshaun-to-Denver dream.

“He's with the Texans. I can't comment on a player under contract with another team," Ellis said. "Vic and George have said we can win with the guys we have, and that's where we're going. That's what we're looking at tomorrow and from this point forward. That really isn’t a consideration on the table right now.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!