Drew Lock — one of the most polarizing players in recent Denver Broncos history — was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. Upon his arrival in the Emerald City, Lock ingratiated himself to his new fan base, snubbing his old fans in Denver along the way.

However, as Lock looks back at his time as a Bronco, obviously, things didn't turn out ideally. The fourth-year quarterback doesn't want to point to bad coaching, ill-advised coaching decisions, injuries, or anything else, for his lack of production in the win column.

“I will never make excuses for my play," Lock said via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos team website. "I could’ve played a lot better.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lock took the high road. Perhaps that's a sign of a young quarterback growing up.

Many Broncos fans believe Lock has every right to point the finger for how he was treated and handled by the team but it's a bad look and does nothing to help him now. Lock's time in Denver has come to a close and he now gets a shot to maybe, just maybe, restart his career in Seattle.

As a starter, Lock owns an 8-13 record and has passed for 4,740 yards and 25 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He had multiple watershed moments in Denver but they were too fleeting.

Seattle has been linked to multiple quarterback trade rumors but GM John Schneider professed a willingness to roll with Lock as the starter in 2022 if it comes down to it.

“We’ll continue to explore options,” Schneider said via The Athletic, “but we have a ton of faith in Drew. We’re excited about it.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!