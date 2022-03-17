Drew Lock finally went on the record since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Seattle and Russell Wilson to Denver.

In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' tectonic trade acquisition of Russell Wilson, Drew Lock was likely in a state of shock.

Lock, who'd started 24 games over the past three seasons for the Broncos, was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks, along with Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and a grip of first and second-round draft picks, in exchange for Wilson. The day of the trade, which went down March 8, Lock declined 9NEWS' request for comment as he 'processed' how his life just changed in a big way.

With a week's worth of water now under that bridge, Lock is officially a Seahawk. Wednesday saw the new league year open up, and that's when the former Broncos' signal-caller finally broke his silence about the trade and what comes next for him in the Emerald City.

"Officially a Seahawk and officially pumped! Thank you for welcoming me to your great city and first class organization," Lock wrote via Twitter statement. "You have set the standard of winning, I understand where that bar is set. Can't wait to play in the loudest stadium in front of the best fans in the NFL! I respect the history, excited for the opportunity to write more, wearing the #2.

"Proud to be a Seahawk!"

Some Broncos fans might feel slighted for Lock's patronizing of his new fans in Seattle and completely ignoring his Mile High supporters, but this is nothing more than a signal-caller working to ingratiate himself to a new NFL city and fan base. Perhaps a bit tone-deaf, but at the end of the day, Lock never really felt the unconditional love and support from Broncos Country anyway.

Although it wasn't his fault, Lock was one of the most divisive players in recent history to don the Orange and Blue. Those Broncos fans who loved him, really loved him to the point that he could do no wrong and nothing was his fault — while the fans who panned him did so with such derision it boarded on derangement.

Lock gets a fresh start in a new city, with new coaches, new teammates (mostly), and a new jersey number. Wilson's #3 is sacrosanct in Seattle so Lock wisely pivoted to #2.

Hopefully, the jersey change will be the pivot point Lock needs to finally capitalize on his prodigious natural talent and convert that potential into a consistent product on the field. Meanwhile, Broncos Country has already moved on emotionally and after Wilson's fiery and passionate introductory press conference on Wednesday, couldn't be more excited for the next chapter in Broncos history.

It is conspicuous that Lock opted not to even mention the Broncos, whether via a 'hey, thanks for the opportunity' or even by thanking the fans. It kind of feels like after the initial shock wore off, Lock couldn't be happier to get the Sam Hill out of Denver.

For context, Wilson was sure to send a message to Seahawks fans in his first post-trade statement.

“The city of Seattle—obviously the 12s. Without you guys, it would be tough. I think the 12s have meant a lot to me along the way," Wilson said.

Wilson also made sure to embrace his new fans in Denver.

"The last thing I want to say is to the Denver Broncos—Broncos Country. This is a gift for me, I’m so grateful to be around such amazing people," Wilson said. "We’re here for one thing and that’s to win. That’s to win at the highest level often and I’m excited about the journey. Broncos Country, let’s ride.”

Lock could learn a thing or two from the more polished, PR-savvy, and albeit, more established, Wilson.

