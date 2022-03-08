When Aaron Rodgers zagged, by finally revealing his decision to stay with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday morning, the Denver Broncos zigged, cutting a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos gave up two first-round draft picks, two seconds, and a fifth, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Denver also received a fourth-round pick along with Wilson, per reports.

Thus ends the Lock era in Denver and suffice to say, the team's 2019 second-round pick is reeling from the blockbuster move. 9NEWS' Mike Klis gave fans a snapshot of Lock's mindset on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Talked to Drew Lock. He declined comment, saying he wanted to talk to family members and close friends to process the trade before he speaks publicly. I'll say this for Lock: No Broncos player got beat up more the past 2 years but he was always professional with press," Klis tweeted.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lock has not officially commented on the trade but Klis' reporting gives Broncos Country a feel for how the young quarterback is feeling in the wake of the rug being pulled out from under him.

In all honesty, as excited as Lock probably was at the prospect of working with new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the kid could really, and I mean really, use a fresh start in a new NFL city. Mile High Huddle coined the phrase 'Lock Derangement Syndrome' for a reason.

Lock is one of the most polarizing players in modern Broncos history and has garnered an inordinate amount of hate despite finishing his Mile High tenure with an 8-13 record as a starter. Along the way, he tossed 25 touchdowns to 20 interceptions.

In Seattle, Lock will get a fresh start with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. It might take him time to exorcise the Denver demon, but when it's all said and done, this could be viewed in hindsight as the pivot point that makes (or breaks) Lock's young NFL career.

The kid has all the physical talent in the world. Lock just needs a coaching staff that believes in him and can help him put all that potential together and refine it into a finished NFL product. Happy trails.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!