Report: Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Packers, Broncos

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers
Team(s)
Green Bay Packers

Report: Aaron Rodgers to Return to Packers, Sign Record-Setting Contract

The Decision is in.

In the end, it came down to the Packers and Broncos — and Aaron Rodgers chose the former.

As first reported Tuesday by The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers has opted to return to Green Bay for the 2022 season, and likely the remainder of his career, ending a nearly year-long saga that brought Denver oh-so-close to landing the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers and the Packers agreed in principle on a contract extension worth $200 million over four years, with $153 million guaranteed. At $50 million annually, entering his age-39 campaign, he will become the highest-paid player in NFL history, surpassing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

"This was no easy decision. Rodgers considered retirement and the #Broncos," added Rapoport.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's a tough (but hardly insurmountable) blow for Broncos general manager George Paton, who was said to be "all-in" on reuniting Rodgers with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten, both former Packers assistants. The MMQB's Peter King reported Monday the organization was "most desperate" and ready to offer "a boatload of picks and at least one good player" for the four-time league MVP.

In addition to the capital, Denver would have done "what's necessary on the contract front" to appease Rodgers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But alas ...

With Rodgers now off the table, the Broncos are expected to put into motion its Plan B: Seattle's Russell Wilson, who'd be equally costly in a potential trade — "a minimum of two first-round draft picks and possibly three," per 9News' Mike Klis. That's assuming the Seahawks even are willing to deal Wilson, of course.

Plan C is much less clear. Klis speculated Denver could make a play for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts or turn to the open market for a veteran alternative. The 2022 free-agent class is led by Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, and Marcus Mariota. Fowler previously reported the Broncos are "in the mix" among multiple Trubisky suitors.

It's also possible the Broncos forego the bridge route and draft a rookie to pair with incumbent vet Drew Lock. The club interviewed several QB prospects at last week's Scouting Combine, including Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, and Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Aaron RodgersGreen Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers
News

Report: Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Packers, Broncos

By Zack Kelberman16 seconds ago
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (DB42) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

NFL Combine: Athletic Testing Risers & Fallers | Safeties

By Erick Trickel1 hour ago
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Von Miller Teases Possible Return to Broncos

By Bob Morris15 hours ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High
News

Broncos 10-Point Plan to Crush 2022 Free Agency

By Bob Morris20 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers
News

Here's Why Broncos Are Better Aaron Rodgers Fit than Titans or Steelers

By Thomas Hall23 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

NFL Combine: Athletic Testing Risers & Fallers | CBs

By Erick TrickelMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17596929
News

Report: Broncos Interested in Signing Former Pro Bowl QB

By Zack KelbermanMar 6, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (LB22) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

NFL Combine: Athletic Testing Risers & Fallers | LBs

By Erick TrickelMar 6, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFC Divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.
News

Broncos Have a Viable Deadline to Anticipate Aaron Rodgers' Decision

By Chad JensenMar 6, 2022