Report: Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Packers, Broncos

In the end, it came down to the Packers and Broncos — and Aaron Rodgers chose the former.

As first reported Tuesday by The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers has opted to return to Green Bay for the 2022 season, and likely the remainder of his career, ending a nearly year-long saga that brought Denver oh-so-close to landing the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers and the Packers agreed in principle on a contract extension worth $200 million over four years, with $153 million guaranteed. At $50 million annually, entering his age-39 campaign, he will become the highest-paid player in NFL history, surpassing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

"This was no easy decision. Rodgers considered retirement and the #Broncos," added Rapoport.

It's a tough (but hardly insurmountable) blow for Broncos general manager George Paton, who was said to be "all-in" on reuniting Rodgers with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten, both former Packers assistants. The MMQB's Peter King reported Monday the organization was "most desperate" and ready to offer "a boatload of picks and at least one good player" for the four-time league MVP.

In addition to the capital, Denver would have done "what's necessary on the contract front" to appease Rodgers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

But alas ...

With Rodgers now off the table, the Broncos are expected to put into motion its Plan B: Seattle's Russell Wilson, who'd be equally costly in a potential trade — "a minimum of two first-round draft picks and possibly three," per 9News' Mike Klis. That's assuming the Seahawks even are willing to deal Wilson, of course.

Plan C is much less clear. Klis speculated Denver could make a play for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts or turn to the open market for a veteran alternative. The 2022 free-agent class is led by Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, and Marcus Mariota. Fowler previously reported the Broncos are "in the mix" among multiple Trubisky suitors.

It's also possible the Broncos forego the bridge route and draft a rookie to pair with incumbent vet Drew Lock. The club interviewed several QB prospects at last week's Scouting Combine, including Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, and Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

