Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview

Evero is the second candidate to interview for Denver's opening.

In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A former career-long assistant, Evero is fresh off a terrific rookie campaign as Denver's defensive boss, leading an injury-decimated unit to a top-10 finish in third down percentage (2nd), red zone percentage (T-4th), yards per play (5th), interceptions (T-6th), net yards per game (7th), and points allowed per game (10th).

Although still a bit green, the 42-year-old nearly became the Broncos' interim coach — he turned down the opportunity to replace good pal Nathaniel Hackett — and acknowledged he's ready for a full-time promotion.

"As ready as you could be," Evero said last week. "I don’t know if anybody is ever ready to be a head coach in the NFL. Got to figure it out. Same as being a DC. I don’t know if you’re ever ready until you do it. That’s just the honest truth.”

His wish could be granted in the coming days as the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts requested interviews with Evero regarding their vacancies. It's unclear when, or if, those tête-à-têtes will take place.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have constructed a seven-horse race between Evero, Harbaugh, ex-Saints HC Sean Payton, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Rams DC Raheem Morris, and former Lions HC Jim Caldwell, who reportedly interviewed Wednesday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!