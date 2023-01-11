Report: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos Conduct Two-Hour Virtual Interview

The Denver Broncos kicked off their search for the 19th head coach in franchise history by speaking with the apparent frontrunner.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Broncos and University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh held a virtual interview Monday that spanned "over two hours." Harbaugh is the first of six candidates to meet with the team's hiring committee, led by co-owner Greg Penner, who evidently came away impressed.

"He now has emerged as a top candidate in Denver," Pelissero said of Harbaugh.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Harbaugh's interview took place five days after the 59-year-old issued a statement affirming that he "expects" to remain in Ann Arbor for the 2023 campaign, despite the Wolverines program being under NCAA investigation regarding alleged recruiting violations.

Harbaugh, however, continues to flirt with the idea of jumping back into the professional ranks. While also drawing interest from the Indianapolis Colts, he reportedly initiated a call to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who plans to focus his efforts elsewhere.

What's more, those closest to Harbaugh believe he's genuinely ready to jump — and land in the Mile High City.

“He will flat go to Denver,” a former associate predicted to The Athletic's Mike Sando. “He is not thinking about any of that stuff. He will just go take it, in my opinion. He thought he was going to get the Vikings job last year and it didn’t happen.”

Harbaugh has collected a 132-52 overall record at UM, including four postseason wins and two Big Ten championships. Prior, he spent four seasons (2011-14) as the 49ers' head man. San Francisco went 49-22-1 across his tenure, making three consecutive NFC title games and appearing in Super Bowl XLVII.

In addition to Harbaugh, the Broncos interviewed incumbent defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday and have requested/scheduled interviews with ex-Saints HC Sean Payton, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, and Rams DC Raheem Morris.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!