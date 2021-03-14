5 Positions Broncos Will Prioritize in Free Agency Revealed

As the legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 15, look for the Broncos to jump into the market to fill these five position holes.

NFL free agency gets underway with the so-called 'legal tampering' period starting on Monday. Of course, teams have already been making moves in preparation for free agency, but Monday is where the real action begins relative to outside signings.

The Denver Broncos have multiple decisions to make on free agents who were on the roster for 2020. We've talked about them a lot, so I won't repeat them here.

Instead, let's focus on the five positions Broncos fans should keep their eye on because they're the ones most likely to impact GM George Paton's free agency plan of attack.

1. Cornerback

It's no secret that the Broncos need cornerback help. They'll return Bryce Callahan, who had his best season as a pro but missed a couple of games with a minor knee injury. He also enters the final year of his contract.

With Callahan, the only cornerback with extensive experience and entering a contract year, the Broncos need another veteran. It's at this position fans should expect the most activity. While there isn't a true impact player available, there are some solid options that could fit well into Vic Fangio's scheme.

2. Interior D-Line

Paton has said he would like to retain Shelby Harris, but if that doesn't happen, the Broncos will be exploring the market here.

The free-agent pool isn't a strong one, and with teams being saddled with less cap space and possibly less cash because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these interior defenders may have to take cheap deals for 2021. If Harris isn't retained, it could be a chance for the Broncos to find a bargain.

3. Backup QB

The Broncos' plan, at this point, is to move forward with Drew Lock as the starter, but with a veteran acquisition to push him. A veteran backup is also important because the Broncos really need an upgrade over Jeff Driskel.

What remains to be seen is how the market develops for backups. Even with the pandemic, QBs tend to command a premium. We'll see if the Broncos can find a backup QB they like at a reasonable price.

4. Off-Ball Linebacker

It's no secret that the Broncos are still trying to find that linebacker who excels in Fangio's scheme. While Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell have had degrees of success and are reliable, neither one is clearly the player Fangio needs.

It's possible the Broncos test the free-agent waters at linebacker. However, the list of available players grew shorter when Lavonte David and Matt Milano re-signed with their current teams. That doesn't rule out the Broncos exploring the rest of the options, but it may be less likely they sign somebody.

5. Safety

The Broncos won't necessarily explore free agency for another safety, but what happens at that position could impact contract negotiations with Justin Simmons. Any safeties that sign big contracts — and there are a couple who could — will certainly drive up Simmons' asking price.

Another possibility is that the Broncos will look for a safety if Kareem Jackson is cut. If Jackson stays, though, don't expect the Broncos to explore free agency, but focus on the draft for a safety to develop behind him.

