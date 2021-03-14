Predicting 4 Free-Agents Broncos Will Sign to Rebuild Vic Fangio's Defense

If the Broncos sign these free agents, Vic Fangio's defense would get the boost needed to become dominant again.

Competing in the AFC West means the Denver Broncos will face some of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL. Head coach Vic Fangio’s defense will compete twice a year against generational-talented quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, to say nothing of the game-changing speedster Tyreek Hill or All-Pro tight ends Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.

It will take more than sound defensive schemes to slow down these dynamic players, and the Broncos must add talent to counter the threat these players and their teams present.

The Broncos' current roster has many holes on defense that will need to be filled to compete for a divisional title. Prioritizing speed, agility, and the ability to disrupt the best-laid game plans of opposing offensive coordinators will be key to a successful free agency period, which starts next week on March 17.

GM George Paton said that "drafting and developing players will be our foundation” when he was introduced back in January as John Elway's successor. Paton's challenge is that the talent needs are too wide to be filled solely in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft.

The Broncos will have to invest a sizeable slice of their $31.5 million salary-cap space to acquire defensive talent during free agency. I've pinpointed four free agents the Broncos should target to help get the defense dominating in 2021.

You can call this a bold prediction but each free agent below would give Fangio a chance to fully realize his defensive vision.

Desmond King II or Troy Hill | Cornerback

The cornerback position is the Broncos' most glaring need. Paton should sign a veteran with the ability to effectively cover opposing teams’ No. 1 receiver and compliment the skill-set of starter Bryce Callahan.

Two options for the Broncos are the ex-Charger and Titan King and as well as the ex-Ram Troy Hill. King was a 2017 fifth-round selection out of Iowa and is known for being most effective in zone coverage. He's a lock-down tackler, a non-negotiable performance expectation for Fangio, and provides the added benefit of being a dangerous punt returner.

Conversely, while Hill is a less dynamic tackler, he’s still an exceptional athlete. At 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, he's is a bit undersized, and at times is challenged by taller, physical wide receivers.

However, Hill has compensated by mastering position fundamentals and leveraging his quickness. He'd be a good scheme fit for the Fangio defense.

Jayon Brown | Linebacker

Since the loss of Danny Trevathan in 2016, the Broncos have not had an effective three-down linebacker. The Broncos' current starters of Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson are solid yet unspectacular performers.

The Broncos need a game-altering playmaker that can stop the run and effectively cover tight ends on third-and-long. Enter Brown, who is a top linebacker option with top-level athleticism and the ability to be a disruptive presence.

Brown was selected in the fifth round back in 2017 by the Titans and boasts a 4.56-second 40 speed. Besides being a run-stopper, he has the quickness to cover running backs and tight ends as well. The Broncos will have a hard time improving their defensive rankings until they address this deficiency.

Dalvin Tomlinson | Defensive Tackle

Releasing Jurrell Casey creates a need for the Broncos to add a physical wrecking ball to the D-line. Tomlinson, the 6-foot-3, 318-pound tackle formerly of the Giants, fits the description.

The 2017 second-round selection from Alabama has the size and strength to add juice to the short-yardage and red-zone defense. While his pass rush skills are average, he can play multiple interior positions and would add depth to the rotation.

Bottom Line

Over his final few years in the GM chair, Elway prioritized investing in offensive talent. Now, the defensive bill is due, and it’s time for Paton to spend resources on rebuilding the unit in order for Fangio's vision to be realized.

