The NFL's 2022 regular season is about five months away, and Denver Broncos fans have plenty of reasons to be excited, chiefly that the team now has a reliable veteran quarterback on the roster in Russell Wilson.

Wilson is just one of the players the Broncos either extended or acquired to be part of the team's plans for the next few seasons. The extensions that wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick received last season, the two-year deal for linebacker Josey Jewell, and the free-agent signings of edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones were among the most notable moves.

But when the 2022 season arrives, several players will have something to prove when it comes to their future with the team. Some are entering the final year of their respective contracts, while others will see their contracts expire in 2023 but could be a cap casualty then.

Today, I'll break down the players that arguably have the most to prove in showing they should remain part of the team's plans in 2023. And while some of them are players currently on a one-year deal with the Broncos, the most notable are those with rookie contracts expiring or who could be cut for cap reasons in 2023.

Let's look at those players.

Bradley Chubb | OLB Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos' 2018 first-round pick has had his ups and downs the past four seasons. Chubb has put together two quality seasons, but he's had two in which injuries limited his production. As a rookie, Chubb racked up 12 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 36 pressures, and 15 hurries. He looked the part of a game changer in the pass rush. Then Chubb missed the bulk of his 2019 season because of a torn ACL. He played just four games, but did notch one sack, six QB hits, 10 QB pressures, and five hurries. In 2020, Chubb became the primary pass rusher after Von Miller was lost for the season because of injury. Chubb showed again how productive he could be, generating 7.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 34 pressures, and 15 injuries on the way to his one and only Pro Bowl selection. But in 2021, Chubb was slow to recover from minor offseason surgery; then he needed more procedures during the season. That led to his first pro season without a sack, though he did have 10 pressures, four QB hits and seven hurries in seven games. Still, more was expected out of Chubb and he'll be looking to show that his 2018 and 2020 seasons are more representative of what he can bring to the Broncos' pass rush. But given that the Broncos have committed plenty of money to Gregory for the next couple of seasons, Chubb will need to produce at a high level to have any chance at a new contract. Dre'Mont Jones | DL Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The 2019 third-round pick was used mostly as a rotational player as a rookie, but showed plenty of potential. Jones had 3.5 sacks, six QB hits, and six pressures in Year 1. In 2020, Jones took major steps in his development and started eight games, generating 6.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, 16 pressures, and six hurries. He followed in 2021 with another quality season, starting seven games and getting 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, 21 pressures, and nine hurries. Jones isn't an elite player, but he is a good one and somebody that's worth extending at the right price. Even after the Broncos added D.J. Jones in free agency, it isn't out of the question for Dre'Mont to get an extension. With Dre'Mont, it all depends on what he does this season and how much money he is seeking. A contract similar to what D.J. got would keep Dre'Mont's cap hit small in 2023, then allow the Broncos to cut D.J. when Dre'Mont's higher cap number kicks in for 2024. Dalton Risner | IOL Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Risner started all 32 games in his first two seasons in the NFL, then started all but one game last season. He's proven to be a durable player and has demonstrated quality play at times. The concern with Risner is that he hasn't quite shown the growth expected since the Broncos made him a second-round pick in 2019. But he'll get a chance to demonstrate that he's a good fit for the new blocking scheme the Broncos are implementing in 2022. Risner's future with the team could come down to who the Broncos believe is a higher priority to extend. If he, Chubb, and Jones all play well, the Broncos might have to choose between the three, and may only keep two at most. There's also a chance that Risner could be traded before the regular season starts. That depends on what other offensive linemen show in training camp and the preseason. But if Risner holds onto his starting job, he'll have his chance to show he should be part of the Broncos' long-term plans. Graham Glasgow | IOL Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos signed Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract in 2020, looking for a veteran to add to the offensive line. Since joining the Broncos, Glasgow has started 20 games, but injuries cut his 2021 season short. The Broncos renegotiated Glasgow's contract, cutting his salary to $3.1M but giving him the chance to earn money back through incentives. However, his 2023 salary will be $9.4M and his cap charge will be $14M. That could make Glasgow a cap casualty if he doesn't play well this season or misses too many starts. He's likely to stick with the roster in 2022 because his $3.1M salary is fully guaranteed, but nothing is for certain after 2022. But even if Glasgow plays well in 2022, the Broncos could decide to trade him. A quality season from Glasgow might net the Broncos a Day 3 pick in a trade. If Glasgow does have a good 2022 showing, his future with the team depends on the Broncos' cap situation and who the team prioritizes retaining. Ronald Darby | CB Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Darby was one of the more notable signings in 2021 under first-year GM George Paton. The veteran was coming off his first season (2020) in which he started all 16 games. In his first year with the Broncos, Darby started 11 games and his play was similar to his 2020 season with the Washington Commanders. Opposing quarterbacks completed 54.3 percent of passes thrown in Darby's direction in 2021, and in 2020, that percentage was 54.1 percent. The main concern with Darby is his injury history, which was the main reason he missed five starts in 2021. His overall play was solid, but his availability remains the biggest question. Darby will need to play at a high level to justify sticking around in 2023. The three-year deal he signed last year gave him two years of fully guaranteed money, but he has no guarantees in 2023.

As with Glasgow, if Darby plays well, he could still be traded for a Day 3 draft pick if the Broncos decide to prioritize other players. But if Darby's play declines this season, he's likely to be a cap casualty next year.

