Broncos Country's head is still spinning after all the roster moves that have been made since the 2022 offseason began.

George Paton has been a man possessed. The Denver Broncos general manager has been on fire, kicking off 2022 with the fateful decision to move on from head coach Vic Fangio.

That domino falling knocked loose an avalanche of moves as the Broncos' board was reset in a very meaningful way. Paton started with an exhaustive and painstaking search for Fangio's replacement — jet-setting across the fruited plain to hold palaver with (count them) 10 head-coaching candidates.

After nearly a dozen interviews, Paton's final decision was Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Once hired, Hackett set about the process of filling out his coaching staff, bringing in young, hungry, up-and-coming coaches that have sprung forth from coaching trees the likes of Mike Shanahan, Jon Gruden, Sean McVay, Wade Phillips, and even Fangio himself.

Then, Paton broke the NFL world by orchestrating the biggest blockbuster trade in modern history, landing a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback still in his prime years at age 33. That move alone reshaped both Conferences and seemingly sparked an unprecedented arms race in the AFC West.

Who's out? Who's in? This article serves as Broncos Country's one-stop-shop for all the personnel acquisitions Paton has made since the 2022 league year opened on March 16.

Let's dive in.

Note: Keeping checking back as Mile High Huddle will update this article with any new acquisitions.

