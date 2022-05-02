Garett Bolles Disses Chiefs Rookie Who Threatened Russell Wilson

Skip to main content

Broncos LT Garett Bolles Fires Back at Russell Wilson Sack-Talk

Protecting Russ on and off the field.

First-round rookie Chiefs pass-rusher George Karlaftis created headlines at the 2022 NFL Draft after expressing in no uncertain terms his desire to sack Denver's "little guy" — quarterback Russell Wilson.

The contentious remarks eventually found their way to Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, who laughed off Karlaftis' bulletin-board material.

Long outspoken about protecting whichever Broncos QB is under center — "we've had so many here" since 2017, he noted — Bolles has made it a mission to keep the nine-time Pro Bowler unmolested following his blockbuster arrival to the Mile High City.

"'I know you’re used to getting hit. You’re not going to get hit here,'" Bolles recalled of his first conversation with Wilson, who absorbed an NFL-high 222 sacks over the last five seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles surrendered five sacks across 525 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, up from zero the All-Pro year prior. However, he did cede two fewer QB hits (6), none coming against Kansas City.

"There’s probably a couple little things I need to change, which I’m willing to do that," Bolles said of guarding Wilson's blindside.

The problem for the Broncos is that Karlaftis might be matched up opposite presumed right tackle Billy Turner, who allowed 11 sacks, 14 hits, and a whopping 77 pressures amid three seasons with the Packers — and whose pass-pro rating (67.7) is nowhere near Bolles' (77.8), per PFF.

It's a juicy subplot to an AFC West rivalry chocked full of them, one worth rehashing when the bitter foes meet this fall.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
