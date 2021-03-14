AFC West Free-Agency Primer: Predicting How Broncos' Rivals Will Maneuver

Here's a look at the respective roster needs of the other three teams of the AFC West. How will the Broncos' division rivals maneuver when free agency opens?

We've spent the past couple of months discussing the Denver Broncos' roster needs as the start of free agency approaches. The Broncos, of course, aren't the only team that will be exploring free agency as the rivals in the AFC West will likely keep an eye on available options because they all have multiple needs themselves and won't necessarily fill them all in the draft.

Each AFC West rival, though, will face its own challenges in filling those needs, given the salary cap constraints. While it's not out of the question that those teams would make a big move, it might mean having to restructure deals or cut additional players to make room under the cap.

Let's look at the Broncos' three AFC West rivals and assess their current cap situations and their biggest team needs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Cap situation: $4.4M over the cap with 56 players under contract as of March 11.

Biggest team needs

Offensive line: The Chiefs released veteran OTs Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, with the former having recently torn his Achilles and the latter coming off back surgery. Along with their releases, center Austin Reiter is an unrestricted free agent, along with backup OL Mike Remmers, OG Andrew Wylie is a restricted free agent, and it remains to be seen whether OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out last season so he could help in the medical field during the pandemic, returns for 2021. The Chiefs have a QB, but how are they going to protect him?

Edge rusher: Frank Clark hasn't quite lived up to expectations since the Chiefs acquired him in a trade two seasons ago. KC's other starter, Tanoh Kpassagnon, is a UFA, as is backup Alex Okafor.

Linebacker: Anthony Hitchens is strictly an average player at the position and Damien Wilson is a UFA. Wilson is coming off a down season, so it wouldn't cost much to retain him.

Secondary: Safety Daniel Sorenson and CB Bashaud Breeland will be UFAs. The Chiefs might be ready to move some depth players into the starting lineup, but that means shoring up the depth.

Free agency approach: The best thing for the Chiefs would be to sit out free agency, aside from taking care of their own, and focus on the draft to address needs. If Kansas City really wants to remain a Super Bowl contender, it had better avoid the temptation to chase after the big-name player thinking it will return the Chiefs right back to the promised land.

Los Angeles Chargers

Cap situation: $26.6M in cap space as of March 11.

Biggest team needs

Offensive line: LT Sam Tevi, OG Forrest Lamp and center Dan Feeney are all UFAs, along with backup Ryan Groy. On top of that, center Mike Pouncey retired and the Chargers released OG Trai Turner after failing to trade him, meaning they would need four new starters on the O-line. What's more, RT Bryan Bulaga missed time with injuries. Like the Chiefs, the Chargers have a QB, but how will they protect him?

Safety: Getting Derwin James healthy will help, but the Chargers need more than that, because three others who played in 2020 — Rayshawn Jenkins, Jahleel Addae, and Jaylen Watkins — are all UFAs.

Tight end: The Chargers opted not to tag Hunter Henry for the second straight year. L.A. will need to find another tight end, unless it thinks Donald Parham is capable of starting.

Backup quarterback: Tyrod Taylor is a UFA and it's anybody's guess as to whether or not he'll return.

Free agency approach: It won't surprise me if the Chargers are active in free agency when it comes to offensive linemen, because they have the cap space available and need lots of help there. It's possible L.A. retains at least one of its own, along with adding a player from another team.

Las Vegas Raiders

Cap situation: $17.9M under the cap as of March 11.

Biggest team needs

Secondary: The Raiders have already cut S Lamarcus Joyner and have two starters — S Erik Harris and CB Nevin Lawson — who are UFAs. Throw in backup CB Daryl Worley, another UFA, and the Raiders need all the help they can get here.

Linebacker: Cory Littleton played well, but he's the only linebacker under contract. Nicholas Morrow, Vic Beasley, Raekwon McMillan, and Kyle Wilber are all UFAs. Once again, the Raiders need all the help they can get here.

Interior D-line: Starters Johnathan Harris and Maliek Collins are UFAs, leaving the Raiders with backups Maurice Hurst and Kendal Vickers. No doubt, you've noticed a theme here; the Raiders need all the defensive help they can get.

Offensive guard: The Raiders aren't in as bad of a position as the Chiefs and Chargers regarding the O-line. However, with Gabe Jackson being released and Denzelle Good a UFA, the Raiders need to at least address that position on the line.

Free agency approach: With so much help needed on the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders need to add some free agents. However, Las Vegas doesn't have a lot of cap space, which means it may have to go the cheaper route on veterans, while using the draft to build for the long term.

