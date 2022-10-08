Skip to main content

Broncos Lose Long-Snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer for 'Extended Time'

The hits keep coming to the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos are reeling. Between lackluster performances that have led to three losses, and the injury bug, the Broncos are feeling a bit punch-drunk at the moment. 

When it rains, it pours. After news of the Broncos losing starting left tackle Garett Bolles and starting cornerback Ronald Darby for the season, long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is now banged up and will miss time, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

"Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse: Word around special teams community is Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer will miss extended time with hand/wrist injury. Broncos already with NFL-most 12 players on IR (w/Bolles, Darby going on). More bad breaks for Hackett," Klis tweeted Saturday afternoon. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bobenmoyer hasn't played well this year. He's had multiple bad snaps, one of which was so high it caused Brandon McManus to shank it in Week 4's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

However, Bobenmoyer is a specialist, and long-snappers don't grow on trees. The Broncos will have to pick up the phone and call around the league to find someone to bridge the gap, hopefully. 

Spotrac lists five available free-agent long-snappers. To wit, Matt Overton, Thomas Fletcher, Steven Wirtel, Harrison Elliott, and Antonio Ortiz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At least the Broncos have 10 days between games to figure these new vacancies out. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has a big, dark thunderhead following him around right now. 

The Broncos have to figure out how to rid themselves of this bad ju-ju. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) is tripped up by Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) ahead of tight end Kylen Granson (83) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Lose LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for 'Extended Time'

By Chad Jensen
Hackett Discusses Process on 4th Down Decision in Overtime
News

Broncos HC Intimates Someone Else is Making Clutch Game Decisions

By Keith Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (23) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (21) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Confirm Season-Ending ACL Injury to CB Ronald Darby

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

3 Disheartening Takeaways from Broncos' 12-9 OT Loss to Colts

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

KJ Hamler Livid After Botched 4th-&-1: 'I Could Have Walked in'

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches game action against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

NFL Exec Suggests Firing of Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Russell Wilson Falls on the Sword: 'I Let us Down Tonight'

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos LT Garett Bolles Breaks Leg, Done for the Season

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) as side judge Anthony Jeffries (36) and down judge Kent Payne (79) look on in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Colts

By Brennan Grose