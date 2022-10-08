The Denver Broncos are reeling. Between lackluster performances that have led to three losses, and the injury bug, the Broncos are feeling a bit punch-drunk at the moment.

When it rains, it pours. After news of the Broncos losing starting left tackle Garett Bolles and starting cornerback Ronald Darby for the season, long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is now banged up and will miss time, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

"Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse: Word around special teams community is Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer will miss extended time with hand/wrist injury. Broncos already with NFL-most 12 players on IR (w/Bolles, Darby going on). More bad breaks for Hackett," Klis tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Bobenmoyer hasn't played well this year. He's had multiple bad snaps, one of which was so high it caused Brandon McManus to shank it in Week 4's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Bobenmoyer is a specialist, and long-snappers don't grow on trees. The Broncos will have to pick up the phone and call around the league to find someone to bridge the gap, hopefully.

Spotrac lists five available free-agent long-snappers. To wit, Matt Overton, Thomas Fletcher, Steven Wirtel, Harrison Elliott, and Antonio Ortiz.

At least the Broncos have 10 days between games to figure these new vacancies out. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has a big, dark thunderhead following him around right now.

The Broncos have to figure out how to rid themselves of this bad ju-ju.

