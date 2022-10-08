Skip to main content

Broncos Confirm Season-Ending ACL Injury to CB Ronald Darby

The Denver Broncos can't get out of the injury bug's way.

When it rains, it pours. And right now, the Denver Broncos find themselves under a torrential downpour of misfortune.  

On the heels of an ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos were dealt a pair of additional blows when testing revealed that starting left tackle Garett Bolles' broken leg will require surgery. He's done for the year

But wait, there's more. 

Starting cornerback Ronald Darby also exited Thursday night's football abomination with a knee injury and we learned from head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Friday morning that he tore his ACL and will (you guessed it) miss the rest of the season. 

"Darby has a [torn] ACL, he will also be out for the season," Hackett said. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With all the other aspects of this team that are careening off the track, adding injuries to key players only exacerbates the pressure. It can lead to a 'to hell with it' mentality of players disengaging and not buying into the coaches. 

“Injuries are a thing that, as a coach, I can’t control," Hackett said. "I mean, especially the ones that we’re having... As a coach, I can’t control it, I can only move forward. I can only go to the drawing board, grind and try to find ways to put people in good positions."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fortunately for the Broncos, Patrick Surtain II is playing inspired football. Unfortunately, the team's cornerback depth is sketchy beyond him and nickel savant K'Waun Williams. There's rookie fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis and Darius Phillips, who's yet to do jack squat as a Bronco, sidelined indefinitely by injury.

Mathis provides hope that the Darby vacuum can be filled, but again, he's a rookie. Essang Bassey is also still around, but he's more of a nickel guy, not really cut out for the boundary at 5-foot-10. Undrafted rookie JaQuan McMillian is likely to get signed from the practice squad, unless the Broncos opt to go off-roster for cornerback depth. 

Whoever the Broncos call on, though, it's the 'next man up' mentality.  

"The new guys that are going to have to go in there, we have to find a way to make those guys successful," Hackett said. "That’s our job and it crushes me because they’re such good guys and they’ve worked so hard. We’re 2-3 right now and it’s not where we wanted to be, but that’s where we are. I feel bad for those guys because they can’t be a part of us bringing us out of this, but they are going to be there for us.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (23) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (21) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Confirm Season-Ending ACL Injury to CB Ronald Darby

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

3 Disheartening Takeaways from Broncos' 12-9 OT Loss to Colts

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

KJ Hamler Livid After Botched 4th-&-1: 'I Could Have Walked in'

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches game action against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

NFL Exec Suggests Firing of Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Russell Wilson Falls on the Sword: 'I Let us Down Tonight'

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos LT Garett Bolles Breaks Leg, Done for the Season

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) as side judge Anthony Jeffries (36) and down judge Kent Payne (79) look on in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Colts

By Brennan Grose
USATSI_16886161
News

Report: New Broncos RB Latavius Murray to be Inactive vs. Colts

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) warms up before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR

By Erick Trickel