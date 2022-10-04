The Denver Broncos lost in more ways than one over the weekend. Falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 32-23, the Broncos were sent home 2-2 and will be without two key starters.

On Tuesday, the Broncos officially placed running back Javonte Williams on injured reserve. He's done for the season with multiple torn ligaments in his knee, reportedly.

Meanwhile, Broncos Country waited on pins and needles for word on rush linebacker Randy Gregory's knee injury suffered vs. the Raiders. Initial reports on Monday seemed encouraging, that his ACL was still intact, but reports indicated that he'd need a knee scope, which would sideline him for multiple weeks.

The Broncos bit the bullet, placing Gregory on IR on Tuesday, too, which guarantees that he'll miss at least the next four games. Brutal.

To account for the loss of Williams, the Broncos signed running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. That happened on Monday, and the Broncos confirmed it Tuesday.

Only time will tell what Denver's short-term solution at rush linebacker will be. Regardless of whether the Broncos look for off-roster help, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto will be relied on to help fill the vacuum created by Gregory's absence.

Browning was Denver's third-round pick in 2021, while Bonitto was the team's first draft selection in 2022, taken at the end of the second round. The onus falls on the two young guys to contribute on the edge and justify the draft capital the Broncos have invested in them.

Denver's path forward won't be easy. On a short week, the Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night before blessedly getting 10 days off between the next game on Monday Night Football on October 17.

Quarterback Russell Wilson also sustained an injury in Vegas, this one to his throwing shoulder. It's a concerning situation to monitor.

Combined with the loss of Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons in Week 1, the continued absence of right tackle Billy Turner, and the injury to right guard Quinn Meinerz, the Williams and Gregory situation has put the Broncos significantly behind the eight-ball.

