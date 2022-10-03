Skip to main content

Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Done for Season with Torn ACL

Williams has a "long road back."

The Denver Broncos' worst fears were realized Monday when an MRI revealed a torn ACL for starting running back Javonte Williams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams also sustained a torn LCL and damage to his posterior lateral corner amid Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders — "a significant injury and a long road back," per Rapoport.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

An offensive bedrock, Williams was injured on the opening series of the third quarter, a run play blown up by Raiders defenseman Maxx Crosby. He was unable to put any weight on his leg before being carted to the locker room, where reporters later observed him on crutches.

Williams finished the game having converted 10 carries into 28 yards. He will end his sophomore NFL campaign as (for now) the Broncos' leading rusher, with 204 rushing yards on 47 totes. His 16 receptions currently rank second on the team behind only leading receiver Courtland Sutton (24).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone totaled 48 ground yards in Williams' absence. Gordon also lost a fumble — his fourth in as many contests — that was returned for a touchdown.

With a short turnaround ahead of Thursday Night Football, Gordon and Boone are slated for the lion's share of work against the Indianapolis Colts. Denver, too, likely will elevate RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to provide additional backfield depth.

Williams, under contract through 2024, is a candidate to begin next season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, given both the timing and severity of his injury.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_19166930
News

Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Done for Season with Torn ACL

By Zack Kelberman
USATSI_19167024
News

Report: Broncos Fear 'Serious' Knee Injury for RB Javonte Williams

By Zack Kelberman
Melvin Gordon RB Rotation
News

Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble

By Chad Jensen
Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs the ball while Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in 32-23 Loss to Raiders

By Brennan Grose
Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti, Courtland Sutton
News

Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders' 4-Game Winning Streak

By Chad Jensen
Billy Turner Denver Broncos
News

The Broncos Have Mishandled the Billy Turner Injury Situation

By Thomas Hall
Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos HC Addresses DT D.J. Jones' Post-Concussion Outlook

By Keith Cummings